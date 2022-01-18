Garmin announces improved Fenix ​​7 and Epix smartwatch





Despite leaking back to hell, the Garmin Fenix ​​7 series was a no-show at CES2022. That’s because Garmin has decided to wait until today to individually announce an improved multisport GPS smartwatch. In addition to the updated flagship Fenix ​​7 lineup, Garmin will also launch Epix, a rugged outdoor smartwatch with an always-on color display.

Some features of the new Fenix ​​7 smartwatch are familiar to Garmin fans. There are still three sizes: 42mm Fenix ​​7S, 47mm Fenix ​​7, and a whopping 51mm Fenix ​​7X. Fenix ​​7S and 7 are available in regular versions made of fiber reinforced polymers, but there are also Solar Edition and Sapphire Solar Edition on all three models. In addition, Sapphire Solar Editions upgrades the material to titanium and sapphire displays for added durability.

As the name implies, Garmin also adds solar charging capabilities to all three sizes. Garmin says these watches have 54% more sun surface area and longer battery life than the Fenix ​​6X Pro. With GPS enabled, Garmin says the 7S has a maximum battery of 90 hours and a solar charge of 162 hours. The number on solar jumps seven times from 136 hours to 289 hours. For the 7X, Garmin says it takes 213 or 578 hours on solar. Of course, these are all estimates, and what you actually get depends heavily on your individual usage.

All Fenix ​​7 watches support all major satellite systems, but also add the L5 frequency range for increased accuracy in difficult GPS environments. The L5 is one of three modern civilian GPS signals with higher power, wider bandwidth, and advanced signal design, according to the US government. The lineup also has a touch screen feature, but don’t worry. Garmin hasn’t removed the button control. (Actually, button guards have actually been added to the start and stop buttons to minimize accidental presses.) Menus such as scrolling settings, magnifying GPS maps, etc. The idea is to provide multiple ways to navigate.

You can also select a strobe mode that matches the red light and the runner’s rhythm.Image: Garmin

The 7X also has a new glossy hands-free LED flashlight feature with adjustable red or white lights to help multisport athletes see and see during nighttime activities. Garmin says it’s double-tapped to activate and works for both left-handed and right-handed users. There is an optional strobe mode, and the flashlight also matches the runner’s cadence. Basically, if you shake your arm down, it will blink red, and if you shake it up, it will blink white. Garmin says it acts like a car’s headlights and taillights, so others can better understand which direction a person is heading.

In the case of software, Garmins adds a Real-Time Stamina tool that allows you to compare potential stamina at moderate intensity with stamina at your current level of effort. The company has also added a new mapping feature called Up Ahead. It informs the user of the location of aid stations, elevations, water, and other points of interest for a particular course.

Meanwhile, Garmins has finally revamped its Epix smartwatch seven years after it was first introduced in 2015. The new Epix is ​​basically what you get if you use Fenix ​​7 and always replace the translucent screen with 1.3 inches. -On an OLED display? There are three 47mm models, which include many of the same features as Fenix ​​7 such as buttons, touch screen and real-time stamina. The main difference between the two lineups is that Epix doesn’t have a new LED flashlight or doesn’t support solar charging. When it comes to battery life, Garmin claims that Epix lasts up to 16 days on a single charge, and an impressive 6 days with an always-on display enabled.

The new Epix lineup adds a 1.3-inch always-on color touchscreen display. Image: Garmin

Both smartwatch lineups support push notifications, Garmin Pay, music storage, and safety features. It also has regular Garmin health features such as heart rate monitoring, breathing, stress tracking, body battery, fitness age, and sleep tracking.

The Fenix ​​7 series costs a lot, but it’s comparable to the Garmins flagship GPS smartwatch course. Depending on the material and model you choose, the Garmin Fenix ​​7S and 7 start at $ 699.99 and go up to $ 899.99. The 7X model, on the other hand, ranges from $ 899.99 to $ 999.99. Epix has a similar price, as Garmin considers it a premium multisport GPS watch. The slate and steel model costs $ 899.99, and the white and black titanium model costs $ 999.99.

