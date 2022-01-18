Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard for nearly $ 70 billion





Seattle Microsoft plans to buy Activision Blizzard, a powerful but troubled video game company, for nearly $ 70 billion on Tuesday, convinced that video games will become an increasingly central part of people’s digital life. He said he was doing it.

With Microsoft and the biggest blockbuster acquisition to date in the gaming industry, the company has been successful on almost all types of devices, from bulky consoles to mobile phones, and even higher during a pandemic. Technology companies are flocking to the industry, seeking more attention and money from the world’s 3 billion gamers.

In a blockbuster franchise-led industry, Activision has created some of the most popular titles such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush. Still, the company has been caught up in employee rebellions over the last few months on charges of sexual harassment and discrimination.

This deal could also strengthen the hands of businesses in the so-called Metaverse, the early world of virtual reality and augmented reality. Metaverse is a buzzword rather than a thriving business today, but it attracts huge investments and talents. Facebook changed the name of its parent company to Meta at the end of last year to highlight its commitment.

Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft’s gaming business, said games will be at the forefront of mainstreaming whatever the Metaverse looks like. So far, he said, the acquisition is to acquire a mobile game hub where Microsoft has little competition and a studio that produces blockbuster games. He called Call of Duty one of the greatest entertainment franchises on the planet.

Federal regulators may raise concerns about the takeover, as Democrats and Republicans are pushing to limit the power of technology giants as well. Microsoft is worth more than $ 2.3 trillion, second only to Apple.

The industry is spending a lot of money on technology and is rapidly integrating. The acquisition of Activision will make Microsoft the world’s third-largest gaming company by sales after Tencent and Sony, the company said. Microsoft currently manufactures Xbox consoles and owns a hit-producing studio like Minecraft.

One of the main drivers of the deal, which may catch the attention of regulators, is the arms race for exclusive content. After locking well-known franchises like Call of Duty, Microsoft can decide whether to dedicate those games to the platform. This forces fans of these games to switch from Sony’s PlayStation console to Microsoft’s rival Xbox system.

When asked if the Activision game would be exclusive to the Xbox, Spencer simply replied that it was our goal to reach as many players as possible.

Microsoft is considering acquiring the fast-growing social network TikTok and the popular chat app Discord, looking for ways to spend over $ 130 billion in huge cash to grow its consumer business.

In Activision, where senior executives are faced with accusations of ignoring sexual harassment and discrimination, Microsoft has found a stressed target. The allegations weigh heavily on Activision, whose shares fell 27% after California sued the company in July for the matter.

In the transaction on Tuesday, the stock price of the game maker rose by nearly 30%. Microsoft stocks fell 2%.

This deal could be seen as a victory for Activision’s longtime CEO Bobby Cotic. Mr. Cotic has negotiated a big premium for investors. Microsoft pays $ 95 per share. This is only slightly higher than the transaction price before the scandal, but it is about 45% above the stock price of the company before the announcement.

When the studio reported to Spencer, Cotic didn’t say whether he would continue to be CEO after the deal was signed.

According to Cotic, after closing, I will be able to respond as needed and achieve the best integration.

The controversy at Activision began when a California employer sued the company for promoting a toxic work culture in which women are routinely sexually harassed and discriminated against. In the months that followed, employees protested, launched social media campaigns, and asked executives to resign.

Some of Activision’s top leaders, including J. Allen Black, head of Blizzard Entertainment’s subsidiary, have resigned, and the company has pledged $ 250 million to increase employee diversity and has an anti-harassment policy. Said to strengthen. But when the Wall Street Journal reported in November that Mr. Cotic had been aware of allegations of harassment of employees for years and in some cases took no action, his demand for resignation only increased. ..

Dealing with Activision is a bit of a face for Microsoft, who recently questioned corporate culture in November. In an email to Xbox employees reported by Bloomberg and confirmed by the company, Spencer wrote in November that he was worried about the horrific events and actions at Activision and had serious problems. increase. On Tuesday, he appeared to praise the deal with Mr. Cotic, who he thinks the two companies have similar values ​​and thinks about our culture in the same way. I said I felt.

Spencer said Microsoft had talked with Bobby and the team to consider the plans they were implementing, adding that corporate culture was always an ongoing task. We are very supportive of the progress of him and the team.

Current and former Activision employees who have led efforts to transform the company’s culture may find that purchases drive change in the short term, especially as sales can face long reviews from regulators. I didn’t think there was.

It can take 12 to 18 months for the deal to be signed, Spencer said.

Jessica Gonzalez, a former employee of Activision and one of the organizers of the ABetterABK activist movement, will continue to fight for improvement and emphasize appropriate employee representatives. This doesn’t change anything.

Since the pandemic has increased the profits of the industry, cash-filled gaming companies have been rapidly integrated. The historical record of the biggest merger in the gaming industry was set last week when Take-Two Interactive, the creator of games like Grand Theft Auto, announced plans to buy mobile game publisher Zynga for over $ 11 billion. it was done.

Last year, Electronic Arts and Take-Two participated in a bidding war over Codemasters. It’s a racing game company that will eventually sell to EA for $ 1.2 billion, and Microsoft made another flashy purchase in 2020 when it bought Zenimax Media and its game studio slate for $ 7.5 billion. .. ..

Activision itself is the result of decades of transactions by Activision, rolling up a small game studio. When Activision, known primarily for producing titles for traditional consoles at the time, agreed to expand to multiplayer online games like World of Warcraft in combination with Frances Vivendi’s game units, it is now. It became a shape.

Activision later acquired King, the European gaming company behind Candy Crush, and expanded it to mobile gaming.

Kotick characterized the deal as a calculation that Activision didn’t have the tools to catch up with big tech companies like Google, Apple, Amazon, and Tencent in a rapidly evolving gaming environment.

We realized that resources we didn’t have would create an increasingly competitive world, he said.

Despite owning an Xbox game console and a studio behind Minecraft and Halo, Microsoft is for enterprise users of software such as Office 365, especially Azure, a cloud computing business that competes with Amazon and Google. Mainly focused.

Activisions’ gaming efforts are facing headwinds, the latest Call of Duty release has been panned by gamers, and titles such as Diablo and Overwatch have delayed key directors after a series of company scandals. I am. Still, Activision is extremely profitable, with a net income of $ 629 million in its latest quarterly earnings report.

