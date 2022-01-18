AT & T, Verizon postponed 5G launch near some airports after airlines asked Biden to intervene





AT & T has announced that it will work with the aviation industry and the US Federal Aviation Administration to obtain more information, according to a statement by AT & T spokesperson Megan Ketterer.

“We are dissatisfied with what FAA has done in nearly 40 countries, that is, the inability to safely deploy 5G technology without interrupting aviation services, and we urge you to deploy it in a timely manner,” the spokeswoman said. The person in charge said.

“As one of the country’s leading wireless providers, we have voluntarily decided to limit 5G networks around the airport,” Verizon said in another statement. “The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and our airlines have not been able to completely resolve 5G navigation around the airport, even though it is safe and fully operational in more than 40 other countries. did.”

AT & T (T) and Verizon, which own CNN’s parent company, will continue to launch advanced 5G services everywhere else, as planned.

Negotiators scramble for compromise

The Biden administration said earlier Wednesday that it was “actively working” to find a solution for the 5G deployment planned for Wednesday, causing airlines to raise safety issues and significantly delay flights. It says that it will be connected.

Whitehouse officials encourage governments to discuss with FAA, Federal Communications Commission, wireless operators, airlines, and aircraft equipment manufacturers to find solutions that enable deployment without sacrificing flight safety. I’m telling CNN.

In a letter on Tuesday, the CEOs of 10 airlines told the Biden administration to postpone the already postponed deployment. The airline estimates 1,000 flight interruptions per day due to possible interference with the radar altimeter used by pilots to land in poor visibility. The telecommunications industry has not commented on the letter, but said the concerns are unfounded as there are no problems in other countries where 5G is already deployed.

Current discussions are focused on establishing buffers at major airports, allowing about 90% of 5G towers to be deployed, according to sources familiar with the debate. If agreed, authorities predict that cancellations can be avoided and the impact on travelers cannot be ruled out, but can be reduced.

American Airlines Chief Operating Officer David Seymour said 5G poses a serious problem to the airline’s operations, according to a new employee’s memo shared with CNN on Tuesday.

He said the aviation industry and 5G should be able to “coexist”, but “it only comes from a better understanding of the potential impact.”

“Until long-term technology solutions are developed and implemented and 5G is deployed, delays, detours and cancellations far beyond our control are expected,” he sent to federal authorities. I repeated the letter.

