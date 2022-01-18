Why Google Nest Owners Are Losing Sleep – Review Geeks





Google

One of the best features of the Google Assistant is simply called the ambient sound, which allows you to fall asleep with the repetitive noise of murmuring streams, fireplaces, or white noise. Unfortunately, Google is replacing white noise sounds with quieter “muffled” audio files, and customers aren’t happy.

In the Google Nest support thread, nearly 200 people are complaining about the new white noise sound of Nest smart speakers. Users say they and their toddlers can’t fall asleep with the new white noise clips that are too quiet and “almost muffled at different pitches.” In addition, the sound around the new white noise pauses and loops every 10 minutes, while the previous sound ran for an hour before looping.

Talk about being crazy. I thought my ears were clogged. I was even tired of several different devices at home before it turned out to be an upgrade from Google. My toddler notices a change in sound and wakes up tonight. Please restore the original noise. It was very good.

Google may have modified the white noise file to reduce data usage on Nest speakers and Nest Hub. As Reddit users pointed out, ” [Nest Mini] My daughter’s room uses about 4GB of data every night. ” This isn’t quite practical if your ISP enforces a monthly data cap, or if you’re playing ambient sounds on your phone.

Of course, NestHub users can set a sleep timer for the surrounding sounds. And if Google wants to store user data without offending it, all they have to do is cache the ambient sound on their smart speakers, smart displays, and phones. It’s possible that you’ll be able to download these sounds for offline use.

Speaking of ambient sound downloads, a Reddit user uploaded the original white noise ambient sound to Google Drive. If you’re used to downloading files from a completely stranger, you can simply cast these audio files to a Google Assistant-enabled speaker to get the old white noise back. (By the way, Google Drive scans small files for viruses.)

Source: 9to5Google

