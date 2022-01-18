Samsung announces Exynos 2200 processor with Xclipse GPU with AMD RDNA2 architecture





Korea, January 18, 2022 — Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today announced the new premium mobile processor, the Exynos 2200. The Exynos2200 is a newly designed mobile processor with Samsung Xclipse based on the powerful AMD RDNA2 architecture. Graphics processing unit (GPU). The Exynos 2200 features a state-of-the-art Arm-based CPU core currently available on the market and an upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that not only enables the ultimate mobile gaming experience, but also social media. Enhance the overall experience of the app. Photo.

Built on a state-of-the-art 4 nanometer (nm) EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process, Samsung combines the Exynos 2200 with state-of-the-art mobile, GPU, and NPU technologies to provide the best experience for smartphone users. created. Yongin Park, president of Samsung Electronics’ system LSI business, uses Xclipse, a new mobile GPU built with industry leader AMD’s RDNA2 graphics technology, to make the Exynos 2200 a mobile game with enhanced graphics and AI performance. Redefine the experience. Samsung will not only provide users with the best mobile experience, but will continue to strive to lead the journey of logic chip innovation.

Industry’s first hardware-accelerated ray tracing on mobile for the ultimate gaming experience

The Xclipse GPU is a unique hybrid graphics processor located between the console and the mobile graphics processor. Xclipse is a combination of the words X and eclipse for Exynos. Like a solar eclipse, Xclipse GPUs put an end to the old days of mobile games and mark the beginning of an exciting new chapter.

Using the high-performance AMD RDNA 2 architecture as the backbone, Xclipse offers advanced hardware-accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable-rate shading (VRS) that were previously only available on PCs, laptops, and consoles. It inherits the graphic function.

Ray tracing is an innovative technology that closely simulates how light physically behaves in the real world. Ray tracing provides realistic lighting effects to graphically rendered scenes by calculating the movement and color characteristics of light rays as they bounce off the surface. To provide the most immersive graphics and user experience on mobile, Samsung has worked with AMD to enable the industry’s first hardware-accelerated ray tracing on mobile GPUs.

Variable rate shading is a technique for optimizing GPU workloads by allowing developers to apply lower shading rates to areas that do not affect overall quality. This gives the GPU more room to work in areas that are most important to gamers and increases the frame rate for smoother gameplay.

In addition, Xclipse GPUs are equipped with a variety of technologies, including Advanced Multi-IP Governor (AMIGO), which improves overall performance and efficiency.

AMD RDNA 2 graphics architecture extends power-efficient advanced graphics solutions to PCs, laptops, consoles, cars, and now mobile phones. Samsung’s Xclipse GPU is the first result of multiple generations of AMD RDNA graphics planned for Exynos SoC, said David Wang, senior vice president of AMD’s Radeon Technologies Group. We can’t wait for mobile phone customers to experience a great gaming experience based on our technical cooperation.

Enhanced 5G connectivity and Ironclad security features

The Exynos 2200 is one of the first products on the market to integrate Arms’ latest ArmV9 CPU core, which is significantly improved over ArmV8 in terms of security and performance, and has become very important in today’s mobile communication devices. There are two areas.

The Exynos 2200 octa-core CPU consists of a single powerful Arm Cortex-X2 flagship core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big cores, and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 Little. Designed with a tri-cluster structure. -core.

Rene Haas, President of Arm’s IP Products Group (IPG), states that tomorrow’s digital experience requires a new level of performance, security, and efficiency. As one of the first processors to incorporate the new Armv9 CPU core, the Samsung Exynos 2200 leverages the Arms Total Compute strategy and key security features such as the Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) to provide the dedicated computing needed to power it. Provides ing and special processing. Future mobile experience.

The Exynos 2200 provides more powerful on-device artificial intelligence (AI) with an upgraded NPU. NPU performance is doubled compared to previous versions, allowing more computations to be performed in parallel, improving AI performance. NPUs now offer much higher accuracy by supporting FP16 (16-bit floating point) in addition to the power-efficient INT8 (8-bit integer) and INT16.

The Exynos 2200 also integrates a high-speed 3GPP release 165G modem that supports both sub 6GHz and millimeter-wave (millimeter-wave) spectral bands. With E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity (EN-DC), which utilizes both 4G LTE and 5G NR signals, modems can speed up to 10 Gbps.

For storage, the Exynos 2200 comes with an Integrated Secure Element (iSE) that stores the secret encryption key and acts as a RoT (Root of Trust). In addition, UFS and DRAM inline encryption HWs have been enhanced so that encryption of user data is securely shared only within a secure domain.

Providing enhanced visual experience and professional quality images

The Exynos 2200s Image Signal Processor (ISP) architecture has been redesigned to support the latest ultra-high resolution image sensors up to 200 megapixels (MP). At 30 frames per second (fps), the ISP supports up to 108 MP in single camera mode and 64 + 36 MP in dual camera mode. You can also connect up to 7 individual image sensors and drive 4 at the same time for advanced multi-camera setups. For video recording, your ISP supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution.

ISPs, along with NPUs, utilize advanced content-enabled AI cameras to achieve more sophisticated and realistic results. When taking pictures, machine learning-based AI cameras recognize multiple objects, environments, and faces in the scene. Then apply the best settings for color, white balance, exposure, dynamic range, and more to produce professional-quality images.

With support for 8K resolution, Exynos 2200s’ advanced multi-format codec (MFC) brings video to life. Decodes 8K video at 240fps up to 4K or 60fps and encodes 8K at 120fps up to 4K or 30fps. In addition, MFC integrates a power-efficient AV1 decoder for longer playback times. The advanced display solution features HDR10 +, which adds dynamic range and depth to images and provides refresh rates up to 144Hz to improve scrolling and gameplay responsiveness and a smooth transition experience. increase.

The Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production. Click here for more information on the Exynos 2200.

For more information on Samsungs Exynos products, please visit http://www.samsung.com/exynos.

Source: Samsung

