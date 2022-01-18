Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group Partners with Google for Multiple Years and Multiple Platforms





Strategic alliance to accelerate the growth of the Allen Media Group’s entire media and digital property portfolio

Los Angeles and Sunnyvale, CA, January 18, 2022 / PRNewswire /-Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) and Google today announce a new multi-year and multi-platform to accelerate the growth of AMG’s entire media portfolio. Announced a strategic partnership and digital properties. We provide secure, data-driven technology solutions for AMG’s current rapid expansion phase.

Allen Media Group-Google

Google Cloud provides a secure and scalable cloud infrastructure to accelerate the digital evolution of AMG and connect and connect with viewers around the world. With Google Cloud, AMG will be able to build apps faster, make smarter business decisions, and connect with your audience wherever you are. You’ll also be able to access business insights using Google Cloud’s data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning capabilities.

AMG will also expand its YouTube TV vehicle in 2022, initially on the Weather Channel, selecting the Allen Media Group Network, and later launching additional nets.

In addition, Allen Media Digital and Google will continue to work together to bring AMG’s streaming service to more consumers on Android smartphones and tablets, Google TV and other Android TV OS devices on selected devices via Google Play. increase.

Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Allen Media Group, said: “By leveraging Google’s technology, distribution, marketing, ad sales platform, vast capital support and expertise, Allen Media Group will seamlessly build and enhance reach and revenue around the world.”

“The Allen Media Group’s vast asset portfolio represents a great opportunity to attract viewers around the world,” said Don Harrison, president of Google’s Global Partnership. “We are pleased to partner with AllenMedia Group to provide Google’s secure technology solutions, data analytics and delivery platforms. Google continues to digitize its business and connect with more viewers around the world.”

About Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studio Byron Allen, Chairman and CEO, established Allen Media Group / Entertainment Studio in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York, Chicago, Atlanta, and Charleston, South Carolina. Allen Media Group owns 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network-related broadcast television stations and 12 24-hour HD television networks servicing nearly 220 million subscribers in 21 markets in the United States. Masu: WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICE CENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO.TV, THIS TV, LOCAL NOW TV, and PATTRN. Allen Media Group will add its 13th network, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPANOL, in 2022. AllenMediaGroup also owns LOCAL NOW and GRIO free streaming AVOD services provided by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, with real-time hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports and lifestyle information. The Allen Media Group also produces, distributes and sells ads for 68 television shows, making it one of the largest independent producers / distributors of the first syndicated television shows for broadcast television stations. Allen Media Group International Television continues to expand corporate branding and content around the world. We are currently active in licensing and programming in South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Bahamas, Canada and New Zealand. Allen Media Group has a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, delivering video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, multimedia platforms, and the worldwide web. Our mission is to provide great programming to viewers, online users and Fortune 500 advertising partners.

Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures is a full-service theatrical film distributor specializing in a wide range of commercial content releases. ESMP released the most profitable independent film, Shark Thriller 47 METERS DOWN, in 2017. It generated over $ 44.3 million in revenue. In 2018, ESMP also released the acclaimed and commercially successful Western HOSTILES, the historic mystery thriller CHAPPAQUIDDICK, and the sequels to 47 METERS DOWN and 47 METERS DOWN: UNCAGED. Freestyle Digital Media, a digital distribution unit for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, is a premier multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships on all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films, leveraging its robust infrastructure, proven track record, and veteran sales team.

In 2016, Allen Media Group launched a highly rated digital video-centric news community platform aimed at providing African Americans with compelling stories and perspectives that are underrated in today’s domestic news media. I bought The Grio. Griot features a collection of original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on topics such as the latest news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. Originally launched in 2009, the platform was purchased by NBC News in 2010. Digital platforms continue to focus on curating exciting digital content, with more than 100 million visitors annually.

For more information, please visit www.entertainmentstudios.com.

Google Google’s mission is to organize information around the world and make it accessible and usable by people around the world. Through products and platforms such as Search, Maps, Gmail, Android, Google Play, Chrome and YouTube, Google plays a key role in the daily lives of billions of people and is one of the most widely known companies in the world. It is connected. Google is a subsidiary of Alphabet Inc.

About Google Cloud Google Cloud accelerates your organization’s ability to digitally transform your business with the best infrastructure, platforms, industry solutions, and expertise. We provide enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google’s cutting-edge technology on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

