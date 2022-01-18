The transportation company created the innovation headline in 2021





The latest Lufthansa Innovation Hub report is an interesting read when media topics are indicators of travel innovation.

LIH’s TNMT newsletter highlights the companies that produced the most headlines in 2021 with a particular focus on innovation.

The study states that the report examined airlines, air taxis, and urban mobility and used dedicated surveillance and surveillance tools to screen for a year of coverage.

American Airlines and United Airlines occupy the first two spots of airline devastation, and companies are ranked in the top 10 in the report.

The report highlights the AA Touchless Bag Drop Station, which received media attention in 2021.

Investing in Vertical Aerospace, which develops electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, has also become a hot topic in the past year.

United Airlines has made headlines in the media by agreeing to buy 15 overture aircraft with Boom Supersonic.

Perhaps not included in the top 10 are airlines such as AirAsia and JetBlue.

Many have talked to AirAsia about bidding to become a challenger to online travel agencies by selling as well as flying.

We also announced the ride hailing service of SuperAppli and face recognition by biometrics.

Meanwhile, JetBlue made many announcements through JetBlue Technology Ventures, including investing in Transparent and sharing the topic of Joby Aviation as an investor.

We also invested in hydrogen fuel distribution and story company Universal Hydrogen.

Rising air taxi

According to a LIH report, the air taxi company reached a turning point when it received media attention in 2021.

Joby Aviation, mentioned above, has 100 mentions in the air taxi rankings, followed by Vertical and Lilium.

Among other notable announcements were plans for Vertical and Lilium to go public on the stock market through a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

Vertical also went public on the New York Stock Exchange via SPAC at the end of last year and announced $ 205 million in funding in October.

Amazon has led the way in urban mobility headlines.

This could be due to its investment in Rivian, an electric truck startup, as pointed out by Amazon, or LIH.

Online retail giants may also be drawing attention from the ownership of self-driving company Zoox, which they acquired in 2020.

Ora Electric has won the second slot in the Urban Mobility Ranking, and Tesla has become third.

It’s probably surprising that Google didn’t make it to the top 10 in Waymo or Microsoft ownership through its investment in General Motors Cruises.

