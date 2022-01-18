Nvidia creates a new CPU engineering unit in Intel’s Israeli backyard





Nvidia is enthusiastic about pushing that method into the CPU in some way. Today, a super-large GPU company has announced that it will set up a CPU design and engineering group in Israel, aiming to hire hundreds of engineers for its work.

With the ongoing purchase of chip designer Arm, Nvidia has a keen interest in CPU development. And it’s not particularly surprising to GPU companies like Nvidia. The CPU is a key component of Nvidia’s data center orientation, and even if the GPU is needed to perform most of the computation across the system, the smartness of general-purpose processing is still very much needed.

For example, Nvidia’s DGX Station A100 connects four Nvidia A100 GPUs to AMD’s 7742EPYC server chip.

There is also Grace, Nvidia’s first data center CPU. This Arm-based processor will be used in Nvidia-powered supercomputers at the Swiss Supercomputer Center and the Los Alamos National Laboratory at the US Department of Energy.

Therefore, CPU is important for large computing projects. And I’m sure Nvidia wants to get rid of other companies, especially competitors like AMD, from the server rack. Nvidia’s purchase of Mellanox has helped do just that, and ongoing attempts to buy Arm could ultimately benefit.

However, that doesn’t mean that Nvidia will soon announce a lineup of gaming CPUs. Nvidia acknowledges that it is cutting down on work to compete in every way with Intel and AMD x86 processors, and actually used this as a reason to allow the purchase of Arm.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also said that when Nvidia’s Grace chip first appeared, “the idea of ​​the CPU is Intel’s history” and “it’s an attack, not a defense in the future,” it’s not gradual. It looked like.

Perhaps Nvidia wants to compete with Intel and AMD for something good engineer. This is a constant battle for staff between these major chip manufacturers, and Intel has a significant presence in Israel. Many of our cutting-edge engineering teams are based in this country, and we’re confident that Nvidia wants to capture top-notch talent from under its nose.

“Israel with unique talent is a major player in the global technology ecosystem and we are thrilled to be able to create a new CPU group here,” said Michael Kagan, CTO of Nvidia (via Videocardz). I am. “We look forward to further growth of our R & D activities in both this area and our extensive work to support the local ecosystem through our unique programs for start-ups and developers.”

Recently, mainly Intel has been hiring a large amount of money. The company recently hired an engineer who led the transition from Apple’s Intel-based Macs to Apple-powered Macs. There is no doubt that this has hit Apple and its CPU efforts hard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidia-creates-new-cpu-engineering-unit-in-intels-israeli-backyard/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos