How the end of non-compete obligations can reshape technology





Federal restrictions on employee non-competition contracts could be included in the 2022 card, paving the way for increased worker mobility in a variety of industries. According to Harvard Business School experts, these restrictions also affect employment and strategy for businesses, but not all are negative.

As part of a drastic presidential directive aimed at promoting competition in the US economy, US President Joe Biden specifically called for a non-competitive agreement that was harmful to innovation and workers. The order, issued last July, calls on the Federal Trade Commission to consider reducing the use of such agreements. Andy Wu, an assistant professor at Harvard Business School’s Strategic Unit, is an entrepreneur and start-up advisor who studies how technology companies organize and mobilize resources to build a competitive advantage.

“Technology companies need to rethink their strategies for recruiting, managing and retaining talent.”

We asked Wu about the implications of banning non-competition obligations for companies and employees in the technology industry and the strategic steps companies may consider if such restrictions are realized.

Kristen Senz: How do restrictions on non-compete obligations affect employers and tech professionals?

Andy Wu: The ban on non-compete is great for tech industry professionals, from software developers to account managers. Non-competition agreements limit employees who leave the company from accepting work with competitors. They can often even prevent them from working in the same industry, especially if employers are deliberately ambiguous in defining competition in non-compete obligations.

As Professor Matt Marcus of Cornell University and his co-authors have shown in multiple studies, non-compete obligations may limit work mobility and accept lower rewards than appropriate for experience levels. Hurt employees by sending them to a sexual career detour.

More importantly, retired employees are often in the best position to launch an entrepreneurial venture to deal with opportunities that previous employers may have failed or overlooked. .. Imagine what it would have been like to all of us last year if Eric Yuan, a former Cisco WebEx executive, couldn’t launch Zoom Video Communications. I learned about Erics’ story as part of a Zoom case study that I’m currently teaching in several HBS classes. Fortunately for the world, California does not enforce non-compete obligations.

Sentz: How will the end of non-compete obligations change the outlook for technology?

Wu: First, if there is no non-competition obligation, tech companies will need to rethink their strategies for recruiting, managing and retaining talent. For example, consider the phenomenon of acquisitions where the prohibition of non-compete obligations can reduce their value. Acquirer talent is when a large company acquires a startup to bring entrepreneurial talent to the large company. Takeover employment often costs more than making individual jobs for everyone in a startup, but it deals with the issue of unresolved non-compete obligations. A small number of acquisitions can increase the risk of early-stage venture capital firms that rely on acquisitions to bail out poorly performing investments.

“Why is the state doing nothing, even if research shows that non-compete obligations can undermine innovation?”

Second, large tech companies may have other reasons to integrate. Technology companies use non-competition obligations to protect their intellectual property. If employees can easily move to another company, another way to protect their IP is to buy another company.

Sentz: Given the innovations that came from California, why do you think more states aren’t limiting their non-compete obligations?

Wu: We need to consider the existence and enforcement of non-compete obligations as they are. Companies naturally want to include them in their contracts with new employees and future employees, and most new employees are not in a position to negotiate against the inclusion of non-competition obligations. By default, the non-compete obligation is enforced by the court if the state government does nothing.

Why is the state doing nothing, even if research shows that non-compete obligations can undermine innovation? The answer could be lobbying and extraordinary interests, especially from established companies that want to continue their non-compete obligations.

These companies can justify their non-compete obligations for good and bad reasons. On the one hand, non-compete obligations can protect a company from unfair competition between its employees and their former employer. This allows employers to fully invest in training their proprietary employees without fear of their employees escaping and participating (or becoming competitive). Non-compete obligations, on the other hand, make it difficult for employees to retire, reduce the wages these companies pay to employees, and reduce the effort to retain them.

Sentz: If a tech company is forced to work harder to retain its employees, what other strategies do you think you can use to do so?

Wu: I hope that the compensation growth and workplace improvements that we have begun to see in the last few years will continue. For example, a remote or hybrid work model appeals to many skilled workers, even if the employer wants to come to the office. Employees are now aware of the benefits of remote work, and resistant employers may have to compromise further on this aspect if retention becomes difficult.

In addition, even without the threat of reducing the entrepreneurial and innovative entrepreneurial employees who are not non-compete, established companies will keep these employees entrepreneurial without retirement. I would like you to create more methods that can be demonstrated. As is clear from Zoom’s example, these employees are exactly the ones that an established employer should fight hardest to maintain. Imagine what it means to Cisco if Yuan had the autonomy and resources available within Cisco to pursue a vision of a great video conference experience.

“If an employee in Coca-Cola steals a recipe and uses it to launch a competing cola company today, can he really compete with Coca-Cola?”

Companies can empower these stars by providing them with the opportunity to think and execute their own independent projects. First, they need to be autonomous to work creatively in their own areas of interest, for example by deliberately allocating free time to them themselves or in a team of hackathons. Second, we need the resources to implement these ideas. Companies can deliver through startup accelerator programs and a flexible organizational structure that allows executives to quickly shift resources to these star-led projects.

As examples of these strategies reveal, the implications of ending non-competition obligations do not have to be net negative for employers. Employers can create bilaterally beneficial scenarios for themselves and their employees.

Sentz: Are there any other strategies that companies can use to protect trade secrets in the absence of non-compete obligations?

Wu: The ongoing trend in technology and business continues to protect trade secrets even when there is no non-compete obligation, reducing the importance of the agreement itself. Consider a typical example of a trade secret. The secret formula for Coca-Cola soft drinks. At some point, that formula may have been the key to a company’s success. But if an employee in Coca-Cola steals a recipe and uses it to launch a competing cola company today, can he really compete with Coca-Cola? Assuming he can overcome decades of brand loyalty accumulated among Coca-Cola customers, there are many more trade secrets he needs to steal from Coca-Cola. He needs to replicate his know-how to build a global soft drink manufacturing and distribution network. That knowledge is widespread among many in Coca-Cola. He needs access to years of data on marketing activities, consumption patterns, and so on. He needs to use the hard drive more accurately. Some data centers are a difficult feat even if non-compete obligations still exist.

Trade secrets are difficult for employees to steal. First, know-how is increasingly being incorporated systematically across employees and teams. No one can build an iPhone 13 by ignoring all the formal patents in force. Second, advanced software algorithms and database artificial intelligence algorithms explain the increasing trade secrets in technology. These technologies rely on distributed computing and large stores of data that have accumulated over time, and no one can remember how to replicate. Google isn’t worried about one engineer duplicating Google search.

Moreover, if someone transfers the software or data to themselves, it is illegal and easy to prove it in court. Financial companies like Citadel carefully track this risk and work with federal authorities to prosecute employee data theft to the maximum extent permitted by law. In other words, over time, large companies are less worried about the theft of trade secrets in the traditional sense and can move forward regardless of the future of non-compete obligations.

[Image: iStockphoto/kentoh]

