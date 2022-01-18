Is Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard really about the Metaverse?





A sequel to Overwatch is in the works, but a delay was announced last fall.

Activision Blizzard

Waking up on Tuesday morning is a confusing way to start the week when you hear that Microsoft is raiding on yet another large game publisher. It’s even more important that the publisher is Activision Blizzard and the value of the transaction is over $ 67 billion. But Microsoft doesn’t seem to just call this a win for the Xbox and subscription-based Game Pass services. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also sees this as a Metaverse move.

“This acquisition will accelerate the growth of Microsoft’s gaming business across mobile, PC, console and cloud, and provide a component of the Metaverse,” the official press release said.

Come on, wait a minute. Since Facebook renamed Meta last fall, Metaverse has become an increasingly hyped catchphrase for everything. So there is also a big wave that “the game is the Metaverse”. (And, yes, games are already a place where many people are living virtual lives.)

Is this move to acquire Activision, which will not be completed until at least June 2023, and is it a Metaverse move? Or is it more of a game, content, or something that’s already happening everywhere? It’s easy to shout at the “Metaverse” label for this move. Me too. But sometimes something is happening underneath, which seems to suggest what is happening.

A large (mobile) multiplayer world?

Most future visions of the Metaverse, including Facebook, reach some sort of large, shared universe where everyone is there. Sure, it’s the Internet, but not everyone is in the same place at the same time. For the past two years, I’ve dropped in at Microsoft’s VR-hosted virtual burning man Altspace, but before concentrating on other parallel instances, the number of people together at one time is still reaching its limit. I understand. Philip Rosedale, the founder of Second Life, told me it was a big part of what he was still trying to solve for the Proto Metaverse many years ago.

Activision Blizzard’s biggest games are celebrated in the news, all large and multiplayer, mostly with an emphasis on esports. Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Starcraft, Overwatch: These are connected and competitive platforms. Epic calls Fortnite the Metaverse. Microsoft already has one metaverse in Minecraft and another in AltspaceVR.

Apart from the potential future world of VR / AR headsets, Microsoft also seems to be targeting the highly realistic and immediate situation of competitive mobile games. In a conference call to investors, Nadella believes that “when considering the vision of what the metaverse is, there should and should not be a single centralized metaverse. “. “We need to support many Metaverse platforms and a robust ecosystem of content, commerce and applications. In games, Metaverse is a community fixed in a powerful content franchise accessible on all devices. It is considered a collection of personal identities. “

Phil Spencer, head of Microsoft Gaming, specifically pointed out the same in-call phone. “Our Metaverse vision is based on a crossing global community rooted in a strong franchise, for the most part where mobile is the largest category of games and has never had a big presence. The fact that it is a field. “

Is the Metaverse a larger collection of connected devices, including phones? Or is the game already in progress anyway?

Is the subscription service the gateway to the Metaverse?

I really want this seriously. Fitness, TV, storage, games, music, everywhere, every subscription pervades my life, so it’s basically a future where the biggest tech companies want to be the Metaverse. I think it’s an admission ticket.

Disney has a Hulu-ESPN package and Microsoft has a Game Pass (and 365) because Apple has a multi-tiered subscription model that spans music, games, movies, and fitness. Meta’s recent fitness app moves suggest that VR subscriptions, a move that Vive already made a few years ago, may be more effective.

When I think of Activision and Microsoft, I think of Game Pass above all else. Phil Spencer’s comments on mobile also caught my attention. If subscribing to a service is the way we connect to things, it’s most important when a new wave of VR and AR headsets (and who knows what else) finally gets here. Is there a part that becomes?

Microsoft has been focusing on VR and AR for years, but the Xbox doesn’t yet support VR headsets. Activision, Blizzard, and Xbox have nothing to do with VR or AR at this time, but VR and AR don’t necessarily have to be involved in someone’s Metaverse business concept. I wonder if getting all the popular content is the strategy everyone is pursuing in the meantime, or, as far as I can remember, this has always been a game.

Read more: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the best content deal in the game today

Does Microsoft Lock Content? Is it everyone?

Another concern with the acquisition is that companies seem to be swallowing other companies these days. Disney ate Marvel, Star Wars, and 21st Century Fox. Microsoft already has Bethesda (and before that, Minecraft). Sony has acquired many of the largest gaming studios, including Insomniac. Meta has acquired many of the biggest VR game developers, including getting into fitness. It’s getting harder to track.

The Metaverse idea that everyone proposes continues to promise to be open and cross-platform. At the same time, the move to get Activision suggests some big companies that own the path to games, movies, and other content with devices that stream, play, or use. (Laptop, game console, phone, VR headset, glasses?)

Every time a company seems to be trying to absorb what people are doing or seeing, people seem to find ways to do other things. And they are absorbed over time. And new things will appear. Maybe this is an endless circle of content. Alternatively, the Metaverse promise seems to suggest the Internet spreading to more corners of the connected world, so everyone is trying to grab a fragment for it again.

