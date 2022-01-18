Serena Gomez assists in judging the annual Doodle for Google Contest





Singer and actress Selena Gomez is a celebrity judge who invites school children from kindergarten to grade 12 to help determine the winners of this year’s Doodle for Google Contest to design their own variations of the company’s famous logo. I will be alone.

This year’s theme, “I Care About Me,” asks students to share how they care about their mind, body, and spirit when faced with daily opportunities and challenges. I am. Students can use any material or medium as long as they can take and display pictures in two-dimensional format. You will also be asked to write about how the Doodle was created and how it represents their inner strength.

Discussing mental health issues is one of Gomez’s passions. In 2019, she founded the Rare Impact Fund, promising to raise $ 100 million for personal mental health services in a poorly serviced community.

“As a longtime supporter of mental health awareness, the notion that self-care is becoming part of our daily conversation gives me hope for the future,” she said in a statement through Google. ..

The prize-winning works of the contest will be posted on the Google homepage for one day. This is one of the many Google Doodles that Google regularly uses to enliven the minimum required company logo that normally occupies a search engine page.

In addition to exposure, the winner will receive a $ 30,000 college scholarship and a $ 50,000 technical award for his or her school. The contest is currently open until March 4th and is open to all K-12 students based in the United States, Guam, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Participating in Gomez on the guest review panel is filmmaker and mental health advocate Ellis Fox. She is the founder of the Sad Girls Club, a non-profit organization that works on mental health criticism.

Fox said he loves the theme of this year’s contest. “It can seem selfish to take care of yourself, but on the contrary, you need to prioritize being the best version of the person you want to be.”

The panel concludes with Juliana Urtubey, a co-teacher of special education in Las Vegas, the best teacher in the United States in 2021, advocating for a fun education for everyone, with a focus on community-oriented well-being. ..

“I teach students how to recognize and adjust their emotions. Relationships and interactions with family, friends and community members can have a significant impact on their health and well-being, so they are always in the community. Talk about emotions in context, “she said.

