According to Apple, the antitrust bill increases the risk of iPhone security breaches.





Tim Cook, Apple Inc’s CEO, and US President Joe Biden with members of his national security team to discuss ways to “improve national cybersecurity” in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Listen to speak at a meeting with a leader in the private sector. , August 25, 2021.

Rear Millis | Reuters

Apple said in a letter sent to lawmakers Tuesday that the Senate’s antitrust bill could force apps to allow sideloading to be downloaded outside the App Store on the iPhone. Warned that it would increase the risk of user security breaches.

Apple’s backlash reflects growing concerns from iPhone makers about the American Innovation and Choice Online Act and the Open App Markets Act, which will be considered this week.

“The bill puts consumers at risk because of the real risk of privacy and security breaches,” Timothy Powderley, senior director of government affairs at Apple, wrote to the Senate Judiciary Committee as seen by CNBC. wrote.

Apple has been consistently monitored by regulators over the past few years for managing the App Store, which is the only way to install software on the iPhone. Apple is saving 15% to 30% on digital purchases via the iPhone app.

American innovation and choice online laws introduced by Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar and Republican Senator Charles Ernest Grassley prohibit dominant platforms from favoring their products over their rivals.

This can have a significant impact on companies such as Apple and Google, which host rival apps in their app stores, and Amazon, which sells their branded products to the market with third-party brands. ..

The Open App Market Act, introduced by Senator Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut) and Marsha Blackburn (Tennessee), also prevents dominant platforms from prioritizing their products, but with a particular focus on app stores. I’m guessing.

The bill prevents companies with major app stores such as Apple and Google from coordinating app distribution, for example, whether developers use the platform’s in-app payment system.

Apple claims that the rule is essential to security

Apple has consistently argued that managing the App Store is essential to providing customers with a secure and private experience. Otherwise, users claim that they may install malware and other malicious software. On Android smartphones, users can sideload apps, but users must agree to some warning pop-ups in the software.

In a letter on Tuesday, Apple warned that allowing users to sideload apps, as invoices allow, would be a “big loss for consumers,” and app developers said Apple’s privacy. He said it would allow the policy to be ignored and open the door to attacks from fraudsters.

“But if Apple was forced to enable sideloading, millions of Americans would suffer malware attacks on their phones that would otherwise have been stopped.” Powderly wrote in a letter.

Apple argues that the bill should empower companies to comply with the rules under the argument of “improving consumer welfare.”

In a blog post on Tuesday, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, also said that there is a security risk for the entire product if Google is forced to disable automatic security features or disconnect between products. He argued that it could reduce the safety of the product by making it harder to detect. He also said the bill could force Google to share sensitive data with other businesses, and its app store and search engine would “get the same attention to spam and many of the poor quality services.” It may be necessary to collect. “

Walker also argued that the bill would put American innovation at a disadvantage and ultimately hurt consumers and small businesses using the service.

Still, more than three dozen companies signed a letter in support of the Klobsher Grasley bill on Tuesday, and self-priority claims by the dominant platform “prevent companies like us from competing in the bill. “. Signatories include rivals from big tech companies, many of whom have voiced some of the big companies in the past, including Basecamp, DuckDuckGo, Genius, Neeva, Proton, Sonos, and Yelp.

Both bills will be marked up by the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, where they may be amended and voted to advance to the floor. But even if they were voted by the Commission, among the mountains of other pressing issues, Senate leadership would have to make time for them to vote.

Tech-funded groups are particularly strongly opposed to the Klobuchar-led bill, with the Progress Warning Consumer Council on the left center blocking Amazon from offering free shipping on some products through its prime subscription service. To do. Klobuchar’s office says it’s just not true. Amazon, Apple, Google and Meta are one of the supporters of the Chamber of Commerce.

Another technical support group, the Information Technology Innovation Foundation, called on lawmakers to postpone the hearing before the original date of last week, and competition policy director Aurelien Portuese said in a statement, “This bill is unsuccessful. The ability of the platform to innovate to harm consumers by creating fair competition and limiting online, resulting in better, more price-competitive products for consumers. “

