Belkin launches new MagSafe charger with kickstand





Belkin today announced the new $ 60 MagSafe charger. It provides MagSafe charging speed and adds an additional feature, the built-in kickstand.

Available in black or white from the online Apple Store, the Boost Charge Pro Portable Wireless Charger Pad with “MagSafe” offers a charging speed of 15W on most iPhone 12 and 13 models. The exceptions are the “iPhone 12” and 13mini, which can be up to 12W with “MagSafe”.

Belkin is one of the only Apple accessory companies that was able to release a “MagSafe” accessory that uses Apple’s actual “MagSafe” standard. Most magnetic accessories on the market are “MagSafe compatible”, and “MagSafe” can only be used through Apple-provided hardware, similar to the behavior of the Apple Watch’s charging pack, so it charges 7.5W. Is limited to.

The Boost Charge Pro wireless charger works exactly like Apple’s “MagSafe” charger and is compliant with the compatible “MagSafe” iPhone using magnets. It also features a very long braided cable that’s 2 meters long, and a pop-up stand that allows you to hold your iPhone upright for watching video content or making FaceTime calls.

Belkin’s “MagSafe” charger costs $ 60, which is $ 20 more expensive than Apple’s own MagSafe charger, but the built-in kickstand and long braided cable length can be appealing. Boost Charge Pro wireless chargers can be purchased directly from the online Apple Store or Belkin’s website.

Note: MacRumors is Belkin’s affiliate partner. If you click the link to make a purchase, you may incur a small payment. This will help keep your site running.

Popular story

ProMotion is expected to continue to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro model, rather than expanding to the entire lineup.

According to revered display analysts, only the finest iPhone 14 models will be equipped with Apple’s ProMotion display technology, continuing the tradition set in the iPhone 13 Pro. Ross Young, who has many detailed and accurate information about Apple’s future products, said in a tweet that ProMotion has not been extended to the entire iPhone 14 lineup and will remain. ..

AirPods Pro 2 May Launch New Accessory Ecosystem

Recently leaked images suggest that Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro may arrive with a new series of accessories. The allegedly leaked photo of the next-generation AirPods Pro obtained by MacRumors showed a charging case with a metal loop on the side for attaching the strap. Apple hasn’t used this design on other AirPod models and it’s unclear why it’s added to this …

6 rumored Apple products you’re unlikely to see this year

Much has been said about what consumers can see from Apple in 2022, but the company is also not expected to be announced for at least another 12 months, and in some cases longer. We are also working on some rumored products. Of course, it assumes they will be released altogether. Apple is working on many potential products, some of which will never see the light of day in the end. So …

A bug in Safari allows websites to track recent browsing activity in real time

According to a blog post shared by browser fingerprint service FingerprintJS on Friday, a bug in WebKit’s implementation of a JavaScript API called IndexedDB could reveal recent browsing history and even IDs. In a nutshell, this bug allows all websites that use IndexedDB to access the names of IndexedDB databases generated by other websites during a user’s browsing session.

It is rumored that the new iPad Air with A15 chip, 5G, center stage camera, etc. will be released this spring.

Apple has the same features as the 6th generation iPad mini, including the A15 Bionic chip, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide front camera that supports the Center Stage, 5G for cellular models, and Quad-LED True. We are planning to release the generation iPad Air. According to the Japanese blog MacOtakara, tone flash. Citing a reliable source in China, the report is on the new iPad Air …

Netflix again raises prices for all plans, with 4K streaming at $ 20 per month

Netflix today updated the price of streaming plans, making all services more expensive. Currently, the basic plan costs $ 9.99 per month, the standard plan costs $ 15.49 per month, and the premium plan costs $ 19.99 per month. The basic plan is $ 1 higher than $ 8.99 per month. With this plan, users can only watch on one screen at a time, which is limited …

Top story: iPhone 14 Pro rumors, iCloud private relay controversy, iOS 15.2.1 release, etc.

Hole punch? pill? Punch and pill? Rumors about what the front camera system of the iPhone 14 Pro will look like are evolving rapidly, and it seems likely that we’ll get a novel but potentially controversial design later this year. .. Other major stories this week included confusion and controversy about disabling iCloud Private Relay for some T-Mobile customers …

Analyst: All iPhone 14 models with 120Hz display, 6GB RAM and more

Apple is rumored to announce four new iPhone 14 models in September, and analyst Jeff Pu has outlined his expectations for the device in advance. In a Haitong International Securities research note obtained by MacRumors, Pu claimed that all iPhone 14 models have a ProMotion display compared to the current Pro model alone. ProMotion enables variable refresh rates up to 120Hz …

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2022/01/18/belkin-launches-magsafe-charger-with-kickstand/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos