Trends driving data storage innovation in 2022





According to IDC, it’s no secret that we are alive in an unprecedented surge in corporate data. By 2025, the amount of data produced is expected to reach nearly 180 zettabytes.

Last year, Indian corporate data was estimated to grow at an average annual rate of 45.2%, faster than the global annual data growth rate of 42.2%. India’s annual growth rate is the third fastest in the world among the countries surveyed, following the United States (50.5%) and Australia (46.9%).

Enterprises are increasingly relying on data storage innovations to use their business data. With an overwhelming amount of data being generated, enterprises can make a big difference in a multi-cloud environment with access to data, increased bandwidth and security, and a configurable distributed architecture that supports seamless data movement. Trying to overcome capacity challenges. As a result, five key data innovation trends have been identified since this year:

Distributed Storage Networks: The advent of distributed consensus protocols and distributed ledger technology enables new ways to store data in distributed storage networks. These storage networks will be the foundation of the next generation of the World Wide Web, known as Web 3.0. The capacity of distributed storage (DeStor) networks continues to grow, with hundreds of petabytes.

Widespread adoption of object storage by enterprises: With the explosive growth of useful data, object stores offer advantages over traditional file stores, such as the lack of prescriptive metadata, scalability, and hierarchical data structures. It is becoming the standard for large capacities. Storage systems benefit from the greater intelligence built into the dataset, and the object store provides this intelligence. Object Storage Forte is a new application development combined with block storage that provides scale and performance in a symbiotic way. Many legacy file applications are also migrating to object storage infrastructure to take advantage of the economies of scale that object storage enables.

The development of cloud-native software and apps is driving dynamically provisioned storage. The interoperability of the container deployment model promotes business agility and flexibility, facilitating the transition to multi-cloud over time. By moving from manual to organized storage provisioning, you can better utilize your storage hardware while managing quality of service through storage class abstractions. The Container Storage Interface creates an extensible management plane for consuming persistent volumes using declarative control over standard and vendor-specific storage features.

Transition to post-quantum cryptography. A large investment in quantum computing technology could result in a computer strong enough to weaken the security of classical cryptography. Current estimates predict that this will occur between 2026 and 2031. A new class of cryptographic algorithms called post-quantum cryptography (PQC) has been developed and standardized to mitigate the potential threat of quantum computers. The new PQC standard is expected to be ready by 2024.

Fabrics continue to be a key technology that enables fragmented infrastructure. Interface integration and architectural simplification provide an economy of efficiency and economies of scale. An example of a recent innovation is the advent of NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) hard drives (demonstrated at OCP in November). CXL enables the creation of compute and memory fabrics.

These trends require companies to deploy more intelligent and flexible storage architectures that not only keep their businesses resilient, but also drive business growth and breakthroughs in innovation. 20 TB high-capacity drives are growing with innovative data storage systems, enabling efficient movement of large amounts of data between endpoints, edges, and the cloud. Ultimately, innovation paves the way for companies to maintain sovereignty over user data while maximizing the use of business data.

Facebook TwitterLinkedin Email Disclaimer

The above views are the author’s own.

End of article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/blogs/voices/trends-that-will-drive-data-storage-innovation-in-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos