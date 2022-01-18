University of Chicago Polsky Center Introduces Deep Tech Startups on Accelerator Demo Day | Work





January 18, 2022

The University of Chicago’s Entrepreneurship and Innovation Polsky Center will showcase Deep Tech startups on its first Compass Accelerator Demo Day. Founded at the Chicago Booth Business School, the Polsky Center has 25 years of successful launch in new ventures such as Pyxis Oncology, Grubhub, Foxtrot, Evozyne and ExplORer Surgical.

On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, All Virtual Demo Day will showcase the innovations born of the Polsky Center’s six-month deep tech accelerator, Compass. Investors can register online to hear marketing from Cohort 3 ventures in the areas of life sciences, quantum and artificial intelligence / machine learning. In addition, the newly announced Cohort 4 participants will offer a 2-minute quick pitch.

>> Register for Compass Demo Day here.

The event will also feature a panel discussion with Avi Ventures’ Anthony Melendez. Mira Chaurushiya, Senior Partner of Westlake Village BioPartners. Richard Gantz, a venture partner of Orange Globe Bio.

We are very proud to introduce Cohort 3 of the Compass launched last year to assist researchers working on the commercialization of early-stage research at the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory, and Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory. I am. Payne, Executive Director of Science and Technology at the Polsky Center.

The program is just in its second year and has already been incredibly successful from participating startups, added Shyama Majumdar, Associate Director of Polsky Science Ventures. Notably, HeioThera, ReAx Biotechnologies, and more recently, memQ have all won the George Schultz Innovation Fund Award. The award provides up to $ 250,000 in co-investment funding for early-stage technology ventures. Participants in Cohort 2, phlaxis ranked second in last year’s New Venture Challenge, receiving over $ 388,000 in investment.

About the University of Chicago’s Porsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

The Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation applies world-class business expertise from the University of Chicago Booth Business School to bring new ideas and breakthrough innovations to the market. The Polsky Center’s team of experts, home to the university’s technology transfer office, conducts market analysis, manages intellectual property, identifies partners, and develops discovery and invention partnerships with faculty, researchers, and staff. Negotiate a license.

Alexia Elejalde-Ruiz, aelejalderuiz @ uchicago.edu

Source: The University of Chicago’s Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation

