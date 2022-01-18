Former Google CEO Invests in Computing Help for University Scientists | Chemistry





University scientists do much of the world’s most advanced scientific research, often relying on unstable home-made computer software written by students and postdocs. Schmidt Futures, a charitable initiative founded by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his spouse Wendy Schmidt, will invest $ 40 million over the next five years to set up the Virtual Science Software Institute. , I would like to improve this situation. The institute helps scientists obtain more robust, flexible, and scalable “open source” software that can be easily shared.

The institute includes centers at Georgia Tech, Johns Hopkins University, Cambridge University, and the University of Washington (UW). Eric Braverman, CEO of Schmidt Futures, explains that universities hire software engineers to help meet the needs of scientists. “We believe that a network of people who develop software is essential to the future development of so many areas of science companies,” he says.

“When I heard about this initiative, I thought,” Oh, this will be great. ” It’s easy to understand the need in my lab, “said Nancy Olbriton, bioengineer and director of engineering at the University of Washington, Seattle. Allbritton, who develops microdevices that incorporate living tissue, acknowledges that Schmidt Futures has responded to critical needs. “Someone was very smart and wondered,’How can I invest money for the greatest reward?'”

Nowadays, researchers rely on computers for everything from running equipment to collecting and analyzing data. As computing power continues to grow, scientists face new challenges. David Beck, a UW Seattle chemistry engineer, needs to make sure that the software can scale up to handle the vast datasets currently being generated by many studies. “There are graduate students who come up with very good solutions on laptops for one-hundredth of the data, but they don’t necessarily have the skills to get a complete petabyte dataset,” he says.

Similarly, changes in computer hardware can make it difficult for researchers to run software running on one machine on the next, especially if the program requires a high-performance computer. Says Alessandro Orso, a software engineer at the Georgia Institute of Technology. “Basically, researchers are faced with the need to build this system to process large amounts of data on changing platforms,” he says.

Software engineers can handle just such problems. However, compared to government and private laboratories, universities often struggle to hire these professionals, who often receive high salaries and other compensation in the private sector. “The university offers terrible stock options,” says Stuart Feldman, computer scientist and chief scientist at Schmidt Futures.

Grants from the National Science Foundation (NSF) or the National Institutes of Health (NIH) usually pay only a small fraction of full-time software engineers, says UW Seattle astronomer Andrew Connolly. “If we can’t provide some kind of long-term career development, we can’t get people involved to work on a project,” he says.

For $ 2 million a year, each center of the new Virtual Laboratory hires a team of professional software engineers servicing the entire university. Georgia Institute of Technology envisions hiring half a dozen software engineers, including lead engineers, Orso says. Beck says UW plans to hire five people. According to Connolly, these engineers could help UW astronomers process huge datasets from the recently completed Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, for example.

Feldman says each center aims to pay salaries just below the level of the private sector and relies on the appeal of science to attract candidates. “Instead of advertising optimization, we can explain the expansion of the universe and the evolution of the climate 50 million years ago,” he says. “There are both mental and social rewards,” he says. Five years later, Schmidt Futures will assess the center’s performance and revisit its needs before making further funding decisions. Allbritton wants federal funders to pay attention to this initiative. “As you can imagine, I think NIH and NSF can pick up something like this and actually amplify it,” she says.

