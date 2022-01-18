New Healthcare AI Coalition and Google Get Big Clients





I’m reading the web version of STAT Health Tech, a guide to how technology is transforming life sciences. Sign up for this newsletter to be delivered to your inbox every Tuesday and Thursday.

Telehealth avoids abortion drugs

During the pandemic, the FDA relaxed restrictions on telemedicine prescriptions and postal delivery of certain drugs, including abortions that can be used safely and effectively in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. In December, the FDA made its access permanent, but so far, telemedicine startups haven’t jumped to offer pills. Companies such as Hims & Hers, Nurx, Tia, and PillPack have chosen not to provide treatment, focusing on reducing stigma and improving sexual freedom. Some employees are concerned that political controversy can negatively impact business growth. STATs Olivia Goldhill has a complete story.

advertisement

The role of AI in risk-based cancer screening

AtMIT’s Regina Barzilays Lab has developed an AI tool called Mirai that can automatically detect signs of breast cancer from mammograms, reported by asSTAT. This surpasses standard risk assessment tools in multiple studies around the world. In natural medicine studies, researchers can determine whether Mirai’s risk predictions can inform screening recommendations in a way that minimizes costs while detecting cancer early enough to improve results. I tested it. Mirais predictions have been incorporated into a screening tool called Tempo, enabling early detection compared to standard annual screening.

advertisement

As pointed out in the corresponding perspective, the difference is at most a few months and may not make a significant difference in cancer mortality. In order to define the position of AI in the risk assessment and screening pathway, AI studies need to move to prospective studies of unselected screening participants. The author writes the steps that the MIT group has already taken.

Breaking down barriers to AI healthcare

A group of hospitals and academic institutions are launching a new alliance with Microsoft to overcome the barriers to AI adoption in healthcare. AI3C Coalition develops AI solutions for positive social and healthcare outcomes, addressing challenges related to research transfer, industry standards, and workforce inclusiveness. Organizations involved in this effort include Brookings Institution, Cleveland Clinic, DukeHealth, and Intermountain Healthcare. The coalition is among several such groups formed in the last few months. One notable result is whether the recommendations are in line with the patient’s interests and the patient’s own financial goals.

Google Cloud ink processes VA

America. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has signed a $ 13 million contract with Google Cloud to introduce the Apigee application programming interface to link data across hospitals and outpatient clinics. VA’s goal is to develop software that helps patients track their claims and manage their health. Verana Health, a real-world data company, has raised $ 150 million in Series E rounded by Johnson & Johnson Innovation and Novo Health. The company develops data products that serve pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers. Jumpstart HealthInvestor, a venture capital firm based in Nashville, has launched a $ 55 million investment fund that only supports health technology companies founded and led by black entrepreneurs. This effort is also supported by Eli Lilly, HCA Healthcare, AtriumHealthand and several other large healthcare organizations. Kaiser Permanentehas has joined Graphite Health, a non-profit organization formed by several large medical systems, to create an interoperable market for acquiring new software applications. This deal is a big win for Graphite, which needs the approval of a large organization.

Latest landing

Memorial Sloan Ketteringhastapped Remy Evardto is Chief Digital Officer. Evard was previously Chief Information Officer of Flagship Pioneering, a venture capital firm focused on life sciences companies. Stanford HealthCarehas has appointed Silicon Valley entrepreneur Marc Jones to chair the board of directors.

What i was reading

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statnews.com/2022/01/18/health-care-cloud-google-va/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos