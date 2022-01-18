Samsung Galaxy S21FE and Google Pixel 6: Make the Right Choice





Samsung Galaxy S21FE and Google Pixel 6 are aimed at customers who want a flagship-like experience at no cost. The S21 FE is a sequel to last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, but the Pixel 6 is a small, non-Pro sibling of the top-of-the-line Pixel 6 Pro. Google has succeeded in launching a formidable pixel phone after a few years of solid but modest releases, but the S21FE is the latest entrant to the Galaxy S21 series. Both phones are a reduced version of the premium version and make some compromises to reach low prices, but only one is appropriate.

Phone Google Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S21FE Chipset Google Tensor Snapdragon 888 / Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 6-8GB Storage 128, 256GB 128, 256GB Display 6.4 inch Flat FHD + (2400×1080) 90Hz OLED 6.4 inch Flat FHD + (2400×1080) 120Hz AMOLED, always -Display battery 4,614mAh, 30W fast charging, up to 21W wireless charging 4,500mAh, 25W fast charging, up to 15W wireless charging rear camera 50MP width (f / 1.85, OIS,); 12MP ultra wide (f / 2.2, 114 ° FoV) 12MP Wide (f / 1.8, OIS, DPAF); 12MP Ultra Wide (f / 2.2, 123 ° FoV, FF); 8MP Telephoto (f / 2.4, 3x Optical Zoom, 30x Space Zoom) Front Camera 10MP (f / 2.2, 80 ° FoV, DPAF) 32MP f / 2.2 (81 ° FoV, fixed focus) connection 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, USB Type-C 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NFC, USBType -C Dimensions 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9 mm, 207g, IP68 Certified 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm, 177g, IP68 Certified Fingerprint Scanner-Display Optical In-Display Optical Software Android12 One UI 4.0 (Android 12) Color Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorter Seafoam White, Graphite, Olive, Lavender Prices from $ 599 to $ 699 ANDROID POLICE VIDEO OF THE DAY Galaxy S21 FE vs. Pixel 6: Glassstic and Glass

Like the Galaxy S21 and its predecessor, the S20 FE, the S21 FE has a “glass-like” back, but Corning’s durable Gorilla Glass Victus still protects the front. The company uses the same type of back panel on many midrange devices. On the other hand, the Pixel 6 has a Gorilla Glass 6 on the back and a durable Victus on the front, giving it a luxurious feel overall.

Apart from their design, both phones are surprisingly similar: other areas: IP68 certified, stereo speakers, in-display optical sensors, and multiple color options. Samsung’s optical fingerprint sensor is far superior to the slow and buggy scanners on pixels. Software updates have improved the experience, but their performance is still far from ideal. The Pixel 6’s design is more distinctive than the S21 FE, thanks to its huge camera bumps, but it doesn’t suit everyone’s tastes.

One area where the S21FE outperforms the Pixel 6 is its dimensions. Both phones have the same size display, but Google’s products are significantly larger than Samsung’s, making them less compact and difficult to use with one hand. It’s still a big screen experience and features a body that fits more in your pocket.

Galaxy S21FE and Pixel 6: Similar display, different refresh rate

Both the Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6 have a 6.4-inch OLED display. However, Samsung uses a 120Hz panel, while the Pixel maintains a 90Hz refresh rate. It gives Samsung phones the benefit of display smoothness, but most users can’t tell the difference between 90Hz and 120Hz without side-by-side comparison.

The display quality of both phones is top notch, with excellent brightness levels, contrast, color, and viewing angle. No matter which phone you choose, you won’t often complain about the display. However, if you need to pick a winner, the S21 FE is slightly better than Google’s latest devices, thanks to its 120Hz refresh rate and a sleek minimal bezel.

Galaxy S21 FE and Pixel 6: Flagship Level Performance

The Pixel 6 features Google’s first in-house Tensor smartphone chip with a focus on machine learning and AI performance. Like other Galaxy S21 models, the Fan Edition has a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chip, the latter of which is found in units sold outside the United States. Neither is the latest or greatest in the Android world, but these chips are powerful in their own right and can run any app or game without question. Its Snapdragon chip is about 8-10% faster than the Tensor, but the Tensor improves GPU performance. With its excellent machine learning and AI performance, Google can offer some features specifically for the Pixel 6 series that are convenient for everyday use.

The Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM in all configurations, but the S21 FE only performs that allocation in more expensive configurations. Otherwise, it will stack at 6GB. When it comes to software support, things get interesting. The Pixel 6 series will receive updates for at least three years after it is first available, and is promised a five-year security patch. It’s also the first time I’ve got a new release via Android 15. Meanwhile, Samsung promises three OS updates and a four-year security patch for the S21 FE, but major releases are always lagging behind the Pixel. This makes Google phones more attractive, but the huge number of bugs that currently plague Pixel cannot be ignored. Samsung’s renewal times have improved significantly over the past few years, making the S21FE an attractive purchase for expired Google fans.

Galaxy S21FE and Pixel 6: Dual and Triple Cameras

The Pixel 6 has a dual camera setup consisting of a 50MP f / 1.85 shooter and a 12MP f / 2.2 ultra wide. The S21 FE features a more versatile triple camera setup with a 12MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom. As mentioned in the review of the Galaxy S21 FE, the photo lacks that “wow” element. This is certainly not the case with the Pixel. Telephoto cameras are less useful than expected, at least in most scenarios, because zoomed-in photos are clipped from the primary 12MP sensor.

With a larger sensor and Google’s AI Magic, the Pixel 6 can take great pictures in a variety of lighting conditions. UltraWide isn’t very impressive, especially in dark places, but it can still hold itself. Google’s product misses the telephoto camera, and despite having a 50MP primary shooter, it only offers 7x digital zoom. S21FE is 30 times the best.

The Pixel 6 has a 10MP shooter for selfies, and the S21FE has a 32MP sensor. The former has autofocus and a slight edge, but you should be happy with the selfies from both phones.

Ultimately, if camera performance is paramount, get a Pixel 6. Samsung phones may have more versatile camera settings on paper, but they aren’t really worth it.

Galaxy S21 FE vs. Pixel 6: Battery life

The Pixel 6’s battery is slightly larger than the S21FE, which is 4614mAh vs. 4500mAh. Not surprisingly, there is no big difference in actual use. Both smartphones are good enough to last all day, but frequent use of 5G can cause problems with the Pixel 6. Equipped with Snapdragon 888, the S21FE can easily provide up to 7-8 hours of screen-on time on a single charge.

Both phones charge relatively slowly compared to something like the OnePlus 9. The Pixel 6 technically supports a wired charging speed of 30W, but it doesn’t consume more than 20-22W for battery management. Similarly, the Galaxy S21 FE supports a fast charge of 25W, but in testing it only charged about 20W. The phone can be charged from 0-50% in about 30 minutes, but it takes more than an hour to charge the battery to 100%.

Wireless charging is also supported, and with the 2nd generation Pixel Stand, the Pixel supports speeds up to 21W. By comparison, S21FE is the best at 15W.

Galaxy S21FE or Pixel 6: Which Should I Buy?

Both the Pixel 6 and the Galaxy S21 FE are well worth the price, and they’re definitely both. No matter which phone you buy, you won’t be disappointed with the entire package. Google’s biggest problem is its availability. GalaxyS21FE is available in quite a few countries, but phones are only available in a handful of markets. In addition, Google’s customer support is inadequate compared to Samsung’s customer support, which can lead to problems in the event of a hardware failure.

If you can see beyond the Pixel’s camera skills, the Galaxy S21 FE is a better purchase. The Pixel 6 is $ 100 cheaper than the S21FE, but Samsung’s regular post-launch transactions should lower the price because it competes directly with Google’s latest smartphones. But if Pixel availability isn’t an issue, or if you’re looking for the best mobile camera on the market, don’t hesitate for a second.

