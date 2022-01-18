BBC World Service-Digital Planet, Twitter Return to Nigeria





Twitter is back in Nigeria for the first time in seven months. 100 years of innovation at the BBC and a ban on online education classes in China.

After 222 days, the social media platform has been restored and up and running in Nigeria. After deleting President Buhari’s tweet, the country suspended Twitter and Nigerians were accessing the platform via VPN, but now Twitter has opened local offices, paid taxes, respected Nigerian law, etc. I agree with the government’s request. Abubakar Idris, a reporter for the technology site Rest of World, will be attending the show. We look forward to your reply from Twitter.

BBC’s 100 Years BBC historian Robert Seatter will be attending live to talk about some of the innovations the BBC has developed over the last 100 years. Behind these amazing websites he-the BBC’s objects-BBC100www.bbc.co.uk/100 and many more will be revealed throughout the year. He was the first oboe in 1924 (cello and nightingale), the development of the first ribbon mic by the BBC engineer (because the BBC couldn’t afford one designed in Hollywood), a fully digitized audio archive, and We will discuss many other wonders. Of technological innovation.

Ban on online education classes in China A few months ago, the Chinese government reported banning online video games for children, limiting them to three hours a week. Then followed a series of new regulations on tutoring that hit some of China’s largest tech companies. The new rules will certainly give young people more leisure, but there is much more than the well-being of children. In today’s show, science and technology journalist RMB explains one of the biggest turmoil in China’s education.

The program is presented by Gareth Mitchell with expert commentary from Bill Thompson.

Studio Manager: John Boland Producer: Ania Lichtarowicz

