Google users complain that their assistants are changing white noise and disturbing children’s sleep





Google changed white noise, users complained, children couldn’t sleep, and adults were confused.

The Google Assistant in the product, such as a small home speaker, provides a variety of ambient sounds for relaxing, sleeping, and other users. One of them is white noise, which allows users to ask for playback when they need help concentrating or drifting.

However, users say that the sound itself appears to have changed, which is the opposite of being relaxed.

A Google forum post states that he used the sounds around white noise to help him sleep and noticed that the sounds changed last night. Users complain that the sound is quiet but short. That is, within 30 minutes, the sound will drop and then resume, during which there will be silence.

Blog 9to5 The thread, first reported by Google, currently receives nearly 180 replies.

Many of them said they remained confused by the changes in sound, and users reported that they were crazy because they couldn’t identify what changed. Either my heart or the speaker vowed to go! Someone said.

Others have said that the changes caused problems with their or their children’s sleep.

My toddler notices a change in sound and writes that he will wake up tonight. I play it for toddlers every night, and she’s really angry with this change and obviously doesn’t understand it, another said.

In addition to the destructive interruptions in the sound, users said that the muffled sound meant that they were forced to turn up the volume to a satisfactory level. However, this also means that the sound of all other systems is also loud.

In the meantime, Google will provide other environmental sounds. It can be requested directly by name, or it can be called randomly by requesting it to play ambient noise. Options include rain and forest sounds, all of which can be found on Google’s support website.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/tech/google-assistant-white-noise-change-new-update-b1995782.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos