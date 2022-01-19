Betty White: Google search for the name of a dead actress and you’ll be surprised by Google.





To commemorate the 100th anniversary of Betty White’s birth, search engines are a moving surprise for fans searching for legendary actresses.

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of actress Betty White’s birth, Google has created an online Easter egg for fans searching for her name.

Since January 17th, the “Betty White” search results page has an active graphic showing a shower of rose petals on the screen with the text “Thank you for being friends from 1922 to 2021”. Will be.

A reference to her character “Rose” from the Golden Girls, who used Andrew Gold’s “Thank you for being friends” as its iconic theme song, as well as roses and quotes.

The legendary actress died of a stroke on December 31, two weeks before her milestone birthday.

To commemorate White’s 100th anniversary, several Hollywood stars paid tribute to the pioneering stars.

Jennifer Garner shared a video montage of the actress dancing with the following captions:

Legendary actor Morgan Freeman, who starred with White in the 1998 movie “Hard Rain,” also posted a homage to White on Twitter.

“Life is precious, and the friends we meet along the way are precious. Tomorrow is Happy Birthday to Heaven Betty White! You are always cherished,” he writes.

Her assistant, known only as Kiersten, also visited White’s official Facebook page and shared what appeared to be her last photo. In the photo dated December 20, White is laughing in a bright green and white ensemble and full-face makeup.

“On this special day, I wanted to share this Betty photo. It was taken on 12/20/21. I think it’s one of her last photos,” Kiersten wrote. increase. “She was shining, beautiful and as happy as ever.

“Thanks to everyone who is kind to us today and every day to make the world a better place.”

On Twitter, fans participated in the #BettyWhiteChallenge and donated $ 5 to a local animal shelter in honor of the deceased actress.

A strong advocate for animal rights, White frequently shared how fans support animal advocacy groups such as local animal shelters and the World Wildlife Fund. The Golden Girls actress, who is also a councilor of the Los Angeles Zoo Association, used her fan club, Bet’s Pets, to donate to charity.

In an interview with Katie Couric at CBS Sunday Morning in 2011, White admitted that she liked “animals more than humans,” and her parents added “similarly.”

“Well, I don’t necessarily admit it, but yes, I admit it,” she said.

White also acknowledged that her love for animals remained youthful.

“I’m not preaching, but maybe I learned it from my animal friends. It’s kindness and compassion for someone other than you,” she said. “And I think it keeps you feeling young, I really do.”

