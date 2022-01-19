Lou Delzompo joins Apogee as Chief Technology Officer to drive innovation agenda





Delzompo brings impressive record-leading digital transformation, managed cloud services, application development, and large data analytics teams within the higher education and private sectors.

Austin, Texas, January 18, 2022-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Higher Education Veteran Louis “Lou” Del Zombo has recently been the leader in higher education management technology services for Apogee. Joined as the person in charge. In this executive leadership role, Del Zombo develops and implements innovative and effective managed technology services strategies that meet the needs of higher education in the United States, and meets and exceeds the needs of more than 400 higher education customers. Responsible for guaranteeing the provision of. .. He is responsible for the product development and product management roadmap and processes, including quality assurance, security, and data protection processes for Apogee and the rapidly expanding university and university customer base companies. increase.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005801/en/

Apogee Chief Technology Officer Louis “Lou” Delzompo (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many years of experience in the higher education sector have made him the perfect CTO candidate for Apogee. Lou joins our leadership team at such a crucial and exciting time in the evolution of our company. I’m really excited about it, “commented Scott Drossos. Chief Executive Officer of Apogee. “Apogee is committed to solving higher education challenges and enriching student experiences by designing and providing robust managed technology services for university campuses and dormitories. Lou is working on Apogee. Helps ensure that is constantly innovating and anticipating the following: Managed technology services and related educational solutions that help campus IT teams free up time to innovate.

The story continues

Prior to joining Apogee, Delzompo was CTO and Enterprise Architect at the California Community Colleges Technology Center (CCCTC) for eight years. The Technology Hub serves the country’s largest higher education system, consisting of 116 campuses with more than 2 million students. Under the leadership of Delzompos, CCCTC has built, delivered and managed a portfolio of system-wide applications, including common applications to the university’s CCC Apply, which processes over 5 million applications each year. He also led the creation of system-wide integrated solutions (SuperGlue) and data warehouses (CCCData), all running on the Amazon Web Services cloud platform. As Delzompos succeeded in driving cloud solutions at CCCTC, Amazon invited him as a member of the Amazon Web Services Higher Education Advisory Board.

Delzompo was previously CTO of Parchment, a leading provider of digital credentials and electronic transcripts for higher education and kindergarten to high school. Early in his career, he was CTO of Apple Power School. Delzompo also co-founded and sold a software company that developed the first secure social media and collaboration platform built for the K-12.

“I was impressed by Apogee’s founder Charles” Chuck “Brady’s efforts to establish Apogee as a provider of managed technology services for higher education. Scott and the entire Apogee team are COVID-19. College students, faculty, and staff navigating a rapidly changing environment that is becoming more difficult due to the pandemic. Mixed learning remains here and the need for digital conversion is higher than ever. It is essential to enable and support our educational mission, “says Del Zombo.

Delzompo holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from the University of San Francisco and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Worcester Polytechnic University. He is an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Certified Solutions Architect, Scrum Master Certified, and Chief Information Officer of the Association of Chief Information Systems Officers (CISOA). He also produced and published a technology white paper and was a guest speaker at industry conferences and events.

About Apogee

Founded in 1999 in Austin, Apogee is a leading provider of managed technology services that enables universities to innovate to enrich the campus experience and foster student vitality. Apogee is in a unique position to help in higher education, supporting a community of over 1 million students and managers at over 400 universities nationwide. The company’s comprehensive managed services portfolio includes managed campus networks, residential networks (ResNet), campus engagement, HDTV and streaming video. Go to Apogee at apogee.us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118005801/en/

contact address

Laura M. Pennino Pennino & Partnerslp @ penninoandpartners.com 281.286.9398Office713.419.1776 Mobile

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/now/lou-delzompo-joins-apogee-chief-140000418.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos