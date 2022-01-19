Apple and Google split with start-ups over antitrust bill





Big Tech is expected to be indignant as the Senate Judiciary Committee is moving towards passing a bill that could loosen awareness of Big Tech’s consumers. Both Apple and Google have written letters openly opposed to the new law, but a coalition of smaller tech companies has expressed their support.

The protest addresses two legislation: the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, which prevents Big Tech from prioritizing services over other services, and the Open App Markets Act, which aims to promote competition in the app store. ..

Tim Powderley, Apple’s Senior Director of Government Affairs, saw Bloomberg as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Antitrust Law Subcommittee Chairman Amy Crobshire (D-). The subcommittee that ranks MN), Republican Chuck Ernest Grassley (R-IA), and Republican Mike Lee (R-UT) has criticized the legislation. According to Powderley, the bill, especially the Open App Markets Act, will allow users to sideload apps, making the App Store unsafe. This is also known as downloading an app from a third-party source. Because these apps are outside the Apple ecosystem, they are subject to the same safety and security standards that apps must meet in order to win a spot on the App Store.

It’s ironic if Congress responds by making it much more difficult to protect the privacy and security of American personal devices.

After years of turbulent years of witnessing multiple social media controversies, long-ignored risk whistleblower claims against children, and ransomware attacks disrupting critical infrastructure, Congress protects privacy and security. It’s ironic to deal with by making it much more difficult, says Powderly, an American personal device. Unfortunately, that’s what these bills do.

Downloading an app from outside the App Store is not subject to the Apple App Tracking Transparency (ATT) policy. This policy allows users to choose the type of data (if any) that the app can track. Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook said sideloading would destroy many privacy initiatives built into the App Store with iPhone security and privacy nutrition labels and app tracking transparency. Between apps. Apple’s senior vice president, Craig Federighi, also opposed sideloading, saying it would compromise security and endanger people’s data.

Also note that Apple currently charges a 15-30% fee for in-app purchases of apps downloaded from the App Store. The company is preventing developers from incorporating alternative payment processors for this very reason. This is Epicv. It’s a common issue behind Apple’s proceedings. Apple recently allowed the Dutch government to allow dating app developers to include other payment options, but said the company still receives fees from those purchases, and how much that fee is. It is unknown if it will be.

Google says the law may undermine U.S. technical leadership by giving Americans worse and less relevant products

In its own post, Google filed a similar proceeding against the law being discussed in the House and Senate, arguing that if antitrust laws were passed, it would not be able to provide the best service to consumers. rice field. The American Innovation and Choice Online Act provides consumers with the best online experience as users can be influenced by other apps as it prevents Google from prioritizing its services over other services. The company claims it may not be possible. As Google.

According to the company, the law could undermine US technical leadership by deteriorating product versions such as Google Search and Maps, making them irrelevant and useless. Google also claims that security features such as the SafeBrowsing service and Gmail and Chrome spam filters that block pop-ups, viruses, and malware cannot be integrated into apps and services by default.

We believe that updating technology regulations in areas such as privacy, AI, and the protection of children and families will bring real benefits. However, breaking our products does not address any of these issues, explains Kent Walker, president and chief legal officer of Google and Alphabet’s Global Affairs. Instead, it eliminates useful features, exposes people to new privacy and security risks, and weakens American technical leadership.

Like Apple, Google charges developers 15 to 30 percent of app and in-app purchases. Last year, dozens of states filed proceedings against the company for violating antitrust laws. Epic Games also sued Google in 2020, claiming that the company’s payment restrictions on the Play Store constitute a monopoly.

Leading technology companies can:Use operational design tactics to keep individuals away from rival services

However, although a little smaller than Apple and Google, there are still some other voices expressing support for the law. Companies such as Wyze, Yelp, DuckDuckGo, and The Tor Project have posted letters urging Chairman Durbin to rank Republican Grassley in favor of American innovation and online law of choice. The two companies say that Big Tech’s dominance and gatekeeper status have made it impossible to compete for benefits.

The dominant technology companies can: Use operational design tactics to keep individuals away from rival services. Limit the ability of competitors to interoperate on the platform. Use private data to benefit your company’s own services or products. The letter states that it makes it impossible or complicated for users to change default settings and services, or uninstall apps. Not only are these tactics harmful to competition, but they also rob consumers of the innovative products created by vibrant markets.

Last year, the House Judiciary Committee passed a package of six similar antitrust bills, none of which became a law. The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the bipartisan American Innovation and Choice Online Act later this week.

