Impact of Parliamentary Antimonopoly Act on Consumers





executive summary

Technology companies often act as both market participants and market operators, raising concerns from Congress that these companies prioritize their products and negatively impact competition. American innovation and choice online and open app market laws were recently introduced in the Senate to address these concerns, but these bills are for consumers, who often involve greater scale and integration. Discounting big profits. Congress should focus on the welfare of consumers and pay attention to anti-competitive behavior, rather than focusing solely on the size of the company or pushing individual competitors to large companies. ..

Preface

Technology companies often operate platforms and act as market participants on those platforms. This dynamics has received some congressional attention, with two bills, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act (AICOA) and the Open App Markets Act, recently introduced in the Senate, and large tech companies have mentioned their products above. Addresses concerns about giving privileges to. It’s from a competitor.

Among the self-priority actions that Congress is concerned about are Google’s Google search feature, which returns results for its own apps and products, Amazon’s selling Amazon Basics in its online store, and Apple’s own application through the app store. May be offered. Some lawmakers have expressed concern that in these markets, dominant companies can leverage their monopoly power in one market to adversely affect competition in another. .. However, despite concerns about self-priority, these dynamics do not necessarily harm consumers. In fact, the efficiency of integration often benefits consumers, such as low prices and the development of useful features.

Regulators need to carefully consider the dynamics of these markets to ensure that companies do not violate existing antitrust laws. However, recent legislation ignores this consumer-focused analysis and instead targets the size of the company itself. While trying to crack down on Big Tech, these legislative efforts can cause serious harm to consumers and limit the capabilities of the services they depend on. This insight reviews AICOA and the Open App Markets Act to see how each proposed bill affects consumers.

American Innovation and Choice Online Law

What it does

AICOA covers a variety of practices, but almost all are related to some form of self-priority. Specifically, AICOA often discriminates the application of terms of use among companies in similar locations, where the platform prioritizes its own products and services, limits the ability of other companies to compete. It is forbidden to do anything. The bill also requires interoperable access to the same platforms, operating systems, or features available on the Covered Platform, limiting the ability of the Platform to leverage its own data with private data. , Imposing limits on the capabilities of the target platform to harm individual competitors. product.

The bill also gives the Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice the power to specify the target platforms covered by the provisions of the bill and the broad discretion to enforce the provisions of the law.

Meaning for consumers

This bill limits the availability of services and products resulting from the integration. In the technical arena, this includes a wide range of consumer-favorite products. For example, it has been pointed out that the ban on the bill could jeopardize features such as cheaper store brands and two-day delivery from services such as Amazon. Under this law, courts may consider this behavior self-priority, so Amazon may not return the results of Amazon Basics Amazon’s own branded products above the products of its competitors, and in some cases may be unique. We couldn’t even offer our products. Amazon also needs to stop offering Prime’s two-day delivery. This is because Amazon owns these distribution centers and uses them to deliver products to consumers more quickly. The simple fact that Amazon owns and operates in the market, regardless of consumer interests, can make these products illegal.

Similarly, the broad definition of the bill for the target platform will bring other services, including search engines and app stores, into the scope of regulatory agencies. If a user searches for a local restaurant on Google and Google provides a map showing how to get there from the Google Maps application, Google may be considered to endorse its own map application. Instead, Google probably just deletes the map results, so users need to click another link instead of delivering the information they’re looking for. These broad restrictions basically treat the platform as a general carrier, act as a dumb pipe, and function as neutrally as possible, but provide little value to consumers.

In addition, as more third parties gain access to these stores and services, malicious attackers can find new ways to reach unsuspecting consumers, compromising security and privacy. there is. This reduces consumer confidence in markets and services and hurt small businesses and sellers who rely on the power gained from being in that market or store. For example, if a consumer can no longer appreciate the reputation associated with participating in a service, the consumer simply goes to a well-known large brand rather than a small seller or vendor with whom the consumer does not have an existing relationship. is. While intended to support these businesses and services, the bill instead makes it harder for them to compete, leaving consumers with worse choices at higher costs.

Finally, the bill’s affirmative defense may be inadequate to provide the necessary protection for the platform. In fact, these provisions are intended to ensure that companies protect the privacy of their users and comply with relevant laws. However, the platform must prove that the actions taken to achieve these goals are needed. This high standard, coupled with FTC’s broad enforcement powers, forces businesses to be alert and removes consumer-dependent features and products again.

Open App Market Law

What it does

From Simar to AICOA, the Open App Markets Act is intended for companies that own a market and act as participants in that market. However, the bill focuses on the app store, not the online service. Specifically, the bill allows app store owners to force app developers to use their in-app payment system, block communication between developers and customers, and their own in search. Prevents apps from being self-prioritized or otherwise excluded from the app. shop.

Also, like AICOA, the bill allows exceptions in certain situations when dealing with the critical cybersecurity and privacy concerns that arise from hosting third-party apps on the platform, but user privacy, Security, or security only for the actions necessary to achieve digital. It is used to prevent spam and fraud, or to prevent violations of the law.

Meaning for consumers

Similar to AICOA, the Open App Markets Act basically requires app store operators to allow third-party applications to enter the store and limit the usefulness of search capabilities. While aimed at injecting competition into the app market, the law does the opposite and can harm consumers in the process.

The bill is primarily targeted at Apple’s walled garden models and is a metaphor for a carefully selected protective approach. This limits the installation of apps outside the allowed channels and forces the device to be published to third-party applications and stores. Apple differentiates itself from other app stores and smartphone providers by focusing on device security and privacy. Forcing Apple to allow third-party apps on devices will allow more competitors to reach consumers without the need for Apple’s approval, but this unlimited access provides privacy. It can pose a number of security and privacy vulnerabilities to consumers who choose Apple because of its long-standing focus.

This concern isn’t just for Apple users. Even in more open environments like Android, the bill prevents operating systems from performing security and privacy checks that limit the ability of users to install third-party apps on their devices. Therefore, users are more likely to accidentally download and risk untrusted applications.

This can harm not only consumers who are more likely to be exposed to malware and malicious content, but also small developers. Small app developers tend to rely on the validation and trust that comes with operating through a reputable app store. If that trust is lost, consumers can only download apps from well-known companies and leave independent developers behind.

Again, the bill provides a security and privacy exemption for users, but these protections are sufficient to give businesses the flexibility to target malicious individuals without violating the law. May not be. As a result, many businesses may simply choose to implement practices designed to protect the privacy or security of their users so that they do not violate the law.

Conclusion

Congress is considering major changes to antitrust laws targeting the country’s largest tech companies, so be careful about how these changes could compromise consumer safety and choice. You need to consider. Parliamentarians need to carefully consider the dynamics of competition in the online market, and there are reasons to worry if a company owns and operates in the market. However, this does not necessarily mean that these practices are inherently harmful to competition. Consumers benefit from large companies that can embrace efficiency and integrate new products and services into their products. All of these factors must be taken into account when enacting antitrust legislation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanactionforum.org/insight/the-effect-of-congressional-antitrust-legislation-on-consumers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos