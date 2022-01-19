Gamers welcome Microsoft Activision to address protected optimism





Activision’s achievements in some games have also become more prominent. In November, new versions of Diablo and Overwatch were delayed. That same month, the newly released Call of Duty: Vanguard was widely panned as boring and glitch-filled.

Gamertag Radio’s video game streamer and co-host, Parris Lilly, will not only support Microsoft’s video game subscription service, the Xbox Game Pass, but also move Activision developers away from the treadmill by purchasing Activision. Said that you can. The purchase by Microsoft may allow developers to take the necessary breaks to improve the game over time, rather than updating the game frequently, Lily said.

He added that the acquisition could be an opportunity to solve Activision’s workplace problems under Mr. Cotic. In an interview, Mr. Cotic did not say whether he would continue to be chief executive officer after the deal was signed. He can move to the role of advisor, but expects him to resign, people who know his plans said.

Some gamers have said the deal could transform the competitive video game league known as esports dedicated to Activision games such as Overwatch and Call of Duty: Warzone. Such leagues are declining under Activision’s stewardship in the eyes of many players. Microsoft has been successful in the competitive game Halo.

Many gamers also said they don’t care much about Microsoft framing transactions as a way to strengthen the foundation in the Metaverse. They said the Metaverse seemed like a distant idea, but the deal could quickly improve Activision’s games and workplace.

To be honest, I don’t know much about the Metaverse and all of it, Bienusa said.

Chris Nobriga, 28, from San Jose, California, said he has played the online role-playing game World of Warcraft for over 11,000 hours in the last decade after seeing his brother’s play intriguing.

However, he continued to play, but he said his view of the game changed over time as popular developers left Activision and the company reused the in-game system.

