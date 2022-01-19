Porsche announces limited production 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design





Porsche has announced a new limited edition 911 Targa GTS designed to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Porsche Design, the lifestyle division of Marquez. Only 750 cars, called the 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design, will be built and prices in the UK will start at 144,360.

The color scheme of the special edition car commemorates the 1972 Chronograph I watch, and Porsche has released a limited edition watch along with the new model. The 911 Edition 50Y features centerlock alloy wheels painted black and finished in satin gray.

Like all 911 GTS models, this car is equipped with a Porsche Sport Design body kit that includes a more aggressive front bumper and a redesigned rear end, with the license plate mounted higher than usual. The dark theme follows the black brake calipers, along with gray Porsche Design decals along the sides of the car.

The dark gray rollover hoop of the Targa GTS remains the same, and the Edition 50Y gets a Porsche Design 50th Anniversary badge on the rear deck lid.

Inside, the special edition gets a black leather upholstery with Porsche Retro Sportex trim and a bespoke watch on the seat as part of the standard Sport Chrono package. The gray sunburst dial, red second hand and Porsche Design logo set it apart from the standard items.

The Edition 50Y is equipped with a horizontally opposed 6-cylinder motor with a twin turbocharger that produces 473bhp. It is driven via an 8-speed PDK gearbox and launches the car from 0-62mph in 3.5 seconds. With a top speed of 191mph, guests are invited to explore the possibilities of this performance at the Porsche Experience Center in Silverstone.

The 911 Edition 50Y Porsche Design is currently on sale for delivery in April at prices starting from 144,360.

