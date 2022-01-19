Google kills YouTube Originals, the original video content group





Variety reports that Google’s original video content group, YouTube Originals, has died. The YouTube division was founded six years ago to create original content specifically for the YouTube Premium service for a monthly fee. Currently, the group is closed and Sae Yamamoto Daniels, global head of YouTube’s original content, will leave the company in March.

Shortly after the news was reported, YouTube CEO Robert Kyncl posted a statement on Twitter.

The latest information on YouTube Originals:

Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

YouTube is the de facto video site for the web, but Google tends to follow the hot new web video trends that are still emerging. YouTube Shorts is a clone of TikTok. YouTube Gaming is a clone of Twitch. The YouTube story was intended to be an answer to Snapchat. YouTube Originals swiped Netflix, which emerged in 2016 on award-winning shows such as House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black. At that time, YouTube Premium for $ 12 a month was born as “YouTube Red”, and the service was called YouTube Red Originals.

See more stories of Google killing products First, YouTube apparently put a YouTube spin on the original content and invested a lot of money on the platform’s star content creators. The result is a show like Scare PewDie Pie, created by The Walking Dead’s executive producer. YouTube Originals eventually pivoted to produce more Hollywood-style content, with some success in 2018 at the Cobra Kai, the sequel to The Karate Kid.

I’ve seen this story from Google about a million times after the new initiative wasn’t immediately incredibly successful. The company began to shrink its plans about two years later. By the end of 2018, there were reports that YouTube had shifted its focus and that YouTube Originals would be supported by ads just like regular YouTube videos. YouTube Originals’ more successful projects have moved to other video services, and Netflix has picked up Cobra Kai in seasons 3 and 4.

YouTube Premium is still available for $ 12 per month. The main perks are ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music, but the mobile app plays in the background and allows you to download content for offline use.

