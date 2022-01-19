Baseball ticket package on sale Baseball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Complete baseball ticket information

THE FLATS No. 11 Georgia Institute of Technology Baseball currently offers two additional ticket options for the 2022 season that benefit fans who do not want to commit to full-season tickets.

Fans can now purchase a 6-game plan or a flex pack plan.

6 Game Plan Membership Benefits:

Design your own plan: Choose from 6 games from the 2022 schedule and reserve seating space in the chair back section for a must-see match! Discounted rates: Save the overall price compared to a single game option and get 6 (6) A game for only $ 75.

Benefits of Flex Pack Plan membership:

Most Flexible Plans: From just $ 65, the Georgia Techs Flex Plan offers the greatest flexibility at the lowest prices! Choice: Each Flex plan includes 10 GA ticket vouchers available in any combination. Select the match and the number of tickets you need. Controls: Vouchers can be redeemed online by logging into your ticket account at ramblinwreck.com/myaccount. From there, select the game and the number of tickets you need.

Top-to-bottom talent

Georgia Institute of Technology has returned one of the deepest rosters in recent history and has been touted by both Perfect Games and D1 Basbeall as one of the country’s most aggressive lineups.

The perfect game is ACC’s Top 50 2022 Draft Prospect No.2 Parada, No. 10 Gonzales, No. 12 Zack Maxwell, No. 22 Chandler Simpson, No. 24 Marquis Grissom Junior, No. I ranked 9 yellow jackets with 29. Jake Deleo, No. 34 Steven Reid, No. 40 Drew Compton, No. 41 Jackson Finley.

The nine options on the Georgia Institute of Technology list are by far the most common among the ACC teams at North Carolina State University (6), Florida State University, and Duke University (5).

The 11th-ranked jacket nationwide has seven players in the Perfect Game Top 300 MLB Prospect and four players in the D1 Baseballs Top 100 Prospect List.

Coastal history

The Yellow Jackets aim to be the fourth ACC team to win three straight division titles since the league was split into division championships in 2006 and second in the coastal division. (2007-14), Miami (2014-16) and Louisville (2015-17). After head coach Danny Hall took over in 1994, only one team at ACC won more than seven regular seasons and division championships at Georgia Institute of Technology.

Alexander-Surp Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the Georgia Tech Athletics Financing Division, providing scholarships, operations and facility support to more than 400 Georgia Techs student athletes. Participate in the development of Georgia Institute of Technology Everyday Champions by supporting the annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which provides direct scholarships to Georgia Institute of Technology student athletes, and Yellow Jacket is the highest level championship in college athletics. Helps to compete. For more information on Yellowjackets support, please visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on Georgia Institute of Technology baseball teams, follow us on Twitter (@GTBaseball), Facebook, Instagram (@gt_baseball), or visit www.ramblinwreck.com.

