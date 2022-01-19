Apple tells Senator that antitrust bills will hurt privacy





Apple Inc. and Google said Tuesday that a bipartisan antitrust law aimed at curbing the power of major tech companies against US legislators would undermine user privacy and security if it became a law. Insisted.

Escalating opposition to the bill, Apple sent a letter to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin. A panel that ranks Republican Charles E. Grassley. Antitrust Law Subcommittee Chairman Amy Klobuchar; A subcommittee that ranks Republican Mike Leigh. The letter, obtained by Bloomberg News, emphasizes that Apple is promoting the protection of the App Store from changes that disrupt government surveillance and business models.

After years of turbulent years of witnessing social media, long-ignored risk whistleblower claims against children, and ransomware attacks disrupting critical infrastructure, Congress has made it much more difficult to protect privacy and security. It’s ironic to respond by doing so, in a letter, in an American personal device, said Tim Powderley, Apple’s senior director of government affairs. Unfortunately, that’s what these bills do.

The first bill mentioned in the law of the letter sponsored by Klobuchar and Grassley requires Apple to change to a major technology platform that allows iPhone and iPad users to install apps outside the App Store. This is a process called sideloading.

If the bill is enacted, sideloading will confuse key elements of Apple’s business model. It will be difficult or impossible for Apple to collect App Store fees of 15% to 30%, disrupting the company’s privacy and security stance.

There is bipartisan momentum to pass a bill to address the market power of the largest tech company in the United States. Parliamentary leaders are drawing attention elsewhere, but antitrust bills targeting tech giants have stalled other democratic initiatives and the legislature wins before the November midterm elections. As you get closer to, it can become more and more attractive.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc.’s Google criticized the law in a blog post, saying it would interfere with popular products such as Google Search and Gmail. Like Apple, Google said the bill threatens the security and privacy of its users and ultimately harms consumers.

In a blog post, Google’s Chief Legal Officer, Kent Walker, said the law being discussed in the House and Senate would destroy these and other popular online services, reducing their usefulness and security, and making the United States. He said it could undermine his competitiveness. I was deeply concerned about these unintended consequences.

A coalition of small tech companies approved the Klobuchar-Grassley bill on Tuesday, saying it will help regain competition in the digital market and remove barriers to consumers choosing the services they want.

Sonos Inc., Yelp Inc., Zynga Inc. The group, including its founder, Mark Pincus, wrote in an open letter to Durbin and Glasley that leading companies abused their gatekeeper status to provide incentives and access to the platform for themselves and their partners. Said that. ..

Apple’s letter contained discussions similar to those made in last year’s trial at Epic Games Inc. and in speeches from Apple executives, including last year’s software chief Craig Federighi. Alphabet and Amazon.com Inc. Similarly, Apple is being monitored by governments around the world for what it considers to be anti-competitive practices.

The Klobuchar-Grassley bill prohibits companies from giving their products an advantage over the products of smaller competitors that rely on their platform. Law critics have warned that this will radically change the way consumers access popular products such as Apple Music, Google Maps, and Amazon Prime.

Apple said in a letter that the bill poses a very urgent obstacle for the company to launch new privacy controls. The company also said the law jeopardizes a new app tracking transparency feature that allows users to approve whether an app can track an app between other apps and websites. This feature has been criticized by Meta Platforms Inc. and other social media companies for damaging advertising revenue, but Apple claims that the mechanism has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from users. I am.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the Klobsher Grasley bill soon this week. In its letter, Apple said Senators should add wording to the bill, which enables actions to improve consumer welfare, the traditional standard of antitrust enforcement. The company also said it would like to continue working with the Commission to find viable solutions to address competitive concerns while protecting consumer privacy and security.

The House Judiciary Committee approved a similar bill in June last year as part of the six antitrust bill packages. These bills are at a standstill as Democrat-led homes are pursuing other priorities such as government funding, bipartisan infrastructure bills, and voting rights legislation.

The Biden administration has not publicly approved the Klobuchar-Glassley bill, but White House spokesman Jen Psaki said this month that the president would address the power of the technology platform through anti-trust law. Protecting privacy, said passing is encouraging to see bipartisan interest in parliament.

Apple’s complaints from Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and Tennessee Republican Marsha Blackburn on a bill aimed at changing the way Google and Apple handle third-party app developers on mobile devices. Also applies. Companies such as Spotify Technology and Match Group Inc. are pushing for this bill to address app store fees and anti-competitive behavior by companies that they claim to be duopoly in the mobile market.

