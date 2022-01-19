Meet 7 exciting startups selected for Innovation Depot’s 2022 Velocity Accelerator program





There are many programs to check out at the Innovation Depot. (Innovation Depot)

Living in the Birmingham area gives you close access to hundreds of businesses and the list is growing rapidly in 2022. Innovation Depot, the heartbeat of Birmingham’s entrepreneurial community, has added an exciting new cohort to this year’s Velocity Accelerator program.

A year of progress in just 13 weeks Birmingham has so many new startups. (Innovation Depot)

The Velocity Accelerator program has accepted seven start-ups into its cohort. It is designed to make a year’s worth of progress and be completed in just 13 weeks from January 24th to the end of April.

“Every year, the Velocity Accelerator Program is one of the driving forces behind Birmingham’s growing startup ecosystem. It provides each of these companies with the capital, resources and mentorship they need to expand quickly and effectively. I’m looking forward to what I can do. ”

– How Drew Honeycutt, Innovation Depot, CEO Innovation Depot Helps Entrepreneurs These seven companies are extremely diverse in their industry. (Jacob Blankenship / Birmingham)

Each of these companies is unique and covers a wide range of fields, from cryptocurrencies to medical technology. Over 70% are already based in Birmingham, and after graduating from Innovation Depot’s Voltage Idea Accelerator Program in 2021, the two founders of the company are back.

“We are very excited about the composition of this year’s cohort and the team of advisors who will work with Velocity companies in 2022, and we look forward to fully implementing the partnership with GrowthX’s Market Acceleration Program. The founders believe that in just 13 weeks they will have all the tools they need to achieve a year of progress. ”

Kelly Clark, Innovation Depot, Program Director

In addition, Innovation Depot will invest $ 50,000 in each company from the Velocity Fund supported by Regions Bank, BBVA, Blue Cross Blue Shield / The Caring Foundation, UAB, Greater Birmingham Community Foundation, Encompass Health, EBSCO, Brasfield & Gorrie. , McWane, Altec, Hoar Construction, Protective Life, Jefferson County.

At the end of the program, companies will be given the opportunity to market additional grants.

Meet the faces behind the new cohort and look forward to the prosperity of these companies! (Innovation Depot)

According to a recent press release, the list of companies and their missions is as follows:

Cuddly Tails – A technology platform designed to help dog owners connect with trusted, validated dog-loving neighbors. Datalus – Privacy-focused browsers and data marketplaces backed by crypto tokens. Fundrage – A Chrome extension that provides a quick and easy way to read, follow, and donate to relevant nonprofits. ListList – An app and content aggregator that allows users to explore, share, and collaborate on organized information through lists. Sportsy – A creator-led training platform for all sports. We partner with trainers to provide trainers with the tools to create, deliver and monetize best-in-class training experiences on a large scale. Vizrom – An electronic whiteboard solution that can be connected to a hospital’s electronic medical recording system to extract important information from clinical staff. Ziscuit – A grocery search engine that provides instant savings to shoppers and high-value traffic to retailers.About Innovation Depot

The Innovation Depot is the epicenter of technology, start-ups and entrepreneurs in the Birmingham region. It runs a variety of programs and is the largest technology and entrepreneur support organization in the southeastern United States. We love to see the work they do in our city and are excited to see what these startups bring to the table.

We love the new Birmingham startup.

