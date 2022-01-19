Probably the new iPhone SE and iPad Air models in the Eurasian database





The Eurasian Economic Union database has become a common cause of Apple’s leaks in recent years, and the company is legally required to report future products that use cryptographic technology to institutions.

As discovered by Consomac, the database is now revealing new model numbers for new iPhone and iPad models. This may represent future iPhone SE and iPad Air revisions that are rumored to be available in the coming months.

The model numbers for the new iPhones are A2595, A2783, and A2784. New entrants on the iPad side are A2436, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2591, A2757, A2761 and A2766.

Unfortunately, the Consomac registration only mentions vague product descriptions (“smartphones” and “tablets”), so you’ll need to use guesswork to associate the model number with the product. At least on the iPhone side, these are likely to be future iPhone SE SKUs.

The time from the model number displayed in the database to the shipment of the product varies greatly, but it takes about 3 months on average. Earlier rumors said that the new iPhone SE and iPad Air will be available in the March / April period, so this is appropriate.

We don’t expect many surprises about the new features of these hardware generations. According to recent rumors, the new iPhone SE model has the same external design, but the A15 chip offers faster performance and 5G support. The iPad Air update will be consistent with the 2021 iPad mini, including upgrades such as support for the A15 chip and Center Stage.

More dramatic upgrades to the iPhone SE line will arrive in 2023 or 2024. There, the long-awaited chassis redesign will take place to accommodate the latest iPhone standards (no home button, etc.).

