Regulators are aiming to rewrite the rules for large-scale mergers.





The Chief Executive Officer of Washington State’s Federal Antimonopoly Act released a review on Tuesday on how to approve M & A in a wide range of efforts to curb spikes in corporate integration and strengthen enforcement, especially in the high-tech sector.

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Lina Khan and Jonathan Kanter, Head of Antimonopoly Act of the Department of Justice, were created 12 years ago because they did not directly address the unique issues raised by the technology industry. He said he would like to rewrite the merger guidelines.

Reviews will focus on how the merger review process applies to free services such as Google and Facebook. Price increases are often an important means of anti-competitive behavior, but the criteria do not apply to advertising-based business models that offer free services to consumers. Regulators will also consider how the merger could affect early rivals. For example, FTC is trying to disband Facebook over the acquisition of Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014. These services did not explicitly direct competitors to Facebook.

Democratic regulators and lawmakers are competing to fulfill their promise to reduce control and power of a handful of tech giants, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google. The Senate committee will vote this week on a law aimed at preventing powerful digital platforms such as the Apples App Store and Amazons Marketplace from blocking competitors.

President Biden has instructed the agency to consider the guidelines as part of his efforts to strengthen the enforcement of the merger rules. He chose tech giant voice critics to lead antitrust efforts, but the institutions led by Khan and Canter struggled to keep up with the surge in acquisitions. The global merger was valued at a record $ 5.8 trillion in 2021, doubling the case load of merger reviews at the FTC and the Department of Justice, Khan said.

Regulators also said they were interested in expanding the scope of antitrust legislation to explore the potential spillover effects of corporate concentration on the labor market, innovation and consumer protection.

The study, launched by the FTC and DOJ, aims to enable merger guidelines to accurately reflect the reality of modern markets and enforce the law against illegal transactions.

Last year, FTC began reviewing its vertical integration guidelines, called acquisitions of companies adjacent to markets that are part of its supply chain. Technology companies have acquired a number of companies that don’t directly compete with their major businesses, but giants such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google have helped giants such as Facebook, Amazon, and Google expand their tentacles into new markets and maintain their dominance, Khan said. And leaders such as Mr. Canter insist. Microsoft, whose main business is enterprise and consumer software, announced on Tuesday that it will acquire the game maker Activision Blizzard for nearly $ 70 billion, which is an example of this effort. Regulators declined to comment on the transaction.

Regulators may face challenges to the revised rules in court. Judges have adhered to the decades-old interpretation of the Antimonopoly Act, which holds consumer prices as a major test of monopoly. Authorities are expected to take about a year to rewrite the merger rules.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/18/technology/regulators-aim-to-rewrite-rules-for-big-mergers.html

