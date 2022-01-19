Tech startups fight Google and Apple





The move to pass the bill in Washington reportedly follows the story of former Apple employee Cher Scarlett and former Google employee Chelsea Grasson, who testified at a hearing on Tuesday. Inspired by.

In her testimony, Scarlett, one of the leaders of the #AppleToo movement, said she had “experienced a terrible experience” while at Apple and reported it to the National Labor Relations Commission. “Then I was threatened, harassed, and forced to silence,” Scarlett said on Tuesday. “Some managers and other departments allegedly violated the NDA I signed and reported to Global Security that they had leaked sensitive information.”

Scarlett said he couldn’t say anything negative about the company because the separation agreement was offered on October 15th last year. In his testimony, Scarlett quickly learned from lawyers and other technicians that it’s normal to exchange voices when an economical safety net is needed to get the next job. “.

Scarlet refused to sign the contract, but recently shared a copy with the Securities and Exchange Commission as part of a whistleblower’s complaint. According to Business Insider, who reviewed the complaint, the agreement gives Scarlet a vague explanation of her decision to leave the company. Other opportunities. “

Following her testimony, Scarlett wrote in the Protocol that the bill is important to tech workers, but “like many of my families in eastern Washington, it also affects the huge agricultural industry. The bill also affects the huge agricultural industry. Technology and other industries too. “

Glasson also talked about his experience working at Google. There, he said that both she and another woman who reported to her face pregnancy discrimination. Grason’s pregnancy discrimination proceedings against Google have been going on for years and will be tried in April.

Glasson explained that he signed an NDA at Google in 2014. This made it impossible to discuss “what is loosely defined as” Google Confidential Information “.” Will it be dismissed or worsened by keeping a record and sharing it with lawyers and government agencies as a means of seeking help? As intended, I was threatened by Google’s NDA. “

HB 1795 replaces existing Washington law prohibiting NDAs that prevent workers from talking about sexual assault and harassment in the workplace. It also applies retroactively and is wider than the Silenced No More Act. A similar law was recently introduced in the Senate.

Apple told Protocol that the company hasn’t discussed issues with specific employees in a statement. We take all concerns seriously and investigate each time a concern is raised. “

Google didn’t immediately respond to the protocol’s request for comment, but spokesperson Jose Castaneda previously said that Google employees sign nondisclosure agreements, saying, “Such a nondisclosure agreement is an employee. Or it does not prevent employees from disclosing the facts or circumstances of harassment. Concerns about discrimination. “

At a hearing on Tuesday, witnesses spoke overwhelmingly in favor of the bill. But they weren’t unanimous. Representatives of the Washington Retail Association and the Washington Business Association both expressed concern about the bill in their testimony. Bob Battles, director of government affairs at the Washington Business Association, gives employees all the power to determine if something is actually illegal in the way the bill is currently written, and is therefore exempt from NDAs. Insisted. “If an employee raises something, it’s illegal,” Battles said. “The rational way of thinking is always different. Proceedings always occur when people make claims and do not succeed.”

