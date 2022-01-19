Discovered as an update to a nearby share, Google’s self-sharing feature makes it easier to send files to yourself: Report





Google recently announced that it will extend FastPair to Windows PCs to allow users to easily set up Bluetooth accessories, sync text messages, and share files using the Nearby Share service. .. The tech giant is reportedly working on new additions to the Nearby Share feature. The new tool is called self-sharing, and as the name implies, users can easily transfer files to themselves via their device. Self-sharing allows you to send files to yourself without using email or cloud drive. This feature may use Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to transfer data to Chrome OS or Android devices.

Google is reported to have made changes to its Nearby Share feature to allow users to share files on their devices. Chrome Story found an flag in Chromium Gerrit and suggested adding a new SelfShare tool to NearbyShare. According to the report, the latest update will allow users to share files between their devices using the NearbyShare method. When the feature is published,[近くの共有]New to the menu[デバイスに送信]It is said that there are options.

In addition, according to a Chrome Unboxed report, we hope that the self-sharing feature will go through the Chrome OS Canary developer flag stage before it is widely deployed and then move to platforms other than Chrome OS.

Google announced the Near by Share file sharing platform for Android smartphones in 2020. This allows you to quickly share files between two phones running Android 6.0 or later. This feature is similar to Apple’s AirDrop file sharing platform.

The company then added it to Windows users via Google Chrome. Since then, Google has been busy adding many new features to Nearby Share, which is comparable to Apple’s AirDrop. The nearby sharing feature automatically selects the best protocol for sending files such as Bluetooth, Bluetooth Low Energy, WebRTC, or peer-to-peer Wi-Fi. Recently, during CES 2022, Google announced that it will work with Acer, HP, and Intel to provide a Fast Pair and Nearby Share experience for the first Windows PC selection later this year.

