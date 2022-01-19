The change in white noise in the Google Assistant made users angry





Google’s relaxation of white noise doesn’t cool everyone. Image: Google

Google has reportedly changed the Google Assistant’s white noise audio track, and people who rely on it to fall asleep are very dissatisfied with it.

Users of the Google Nest Community Forum are complaining that Google has quietly replaced the Assistant’s old white noise track with a new, quieter, shorter file. The author of the original post wrote that he noticed that the sound changed last night. It sounds like a new file and not only makes the audio loop quieter, but also much shorter.

Google wants to treat Nest devices as a sleep aid. We also introduced a sleep tracking feature on Nest Hub last year. Today, Nest Hub has more than 12 ambient tracks to help you relax and fall asleep. They range from general relaxing sounds to more specific themes such as murmuring streams. There is also the sound of a vibrating fan, which is useful when you don’t have a real fan that provides the same soothing effect.

The new white noise track appears to loop every 10 minutes instead of every hour. If not turned off, the ambient sound will continue to play for up to 12 hours.

There is no official change log from Google regarding the new white noise atmosphere, but it seems to be different enough and can even confuse children’s sleep routines.

G / O media may receive fees

My toddler noticed the change in sound and woke up tonight, the tired parent wrote. Please restore the original noise. It was very good.

Posts calling for changes have over 150 replies and another Reddit thread.

One user scrubbed the original white noise sound, uploaded it to Google Drive and published it, but if you want it to loop at night, you need to set it up a bit in advance.

Update January 18, 2022, Eastern Standard Time 7:30 pm: This post was updated with official comments from Google. According to a spokeswoman, there was a problem that affected the experience of white noise. It has now been fixed and is functioning as before.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/google-assistant-changed-its-white-noise-sound-and-peop-1848377631 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos