Launch, price, characteristics and technical seats in Mexico.





Google continues to expand its family of Nest devices in Mexico and is now bringing the country Google Wifi, a router that promises better internet coverage throughout the home.

Starting January 18th, Google Wifi will be available in two presentations at Chedraui, Copper, Costco, Liverpool, Mercado Libre, Mixup, Office Depot, Palacio de Hierro, RadioShack, Sanborns, Sears, Home Depot and Walmart stores in Mexico. available.

Google Wifi, 1 pack: 2,599 pesos Google Wifi, 3 packs: 4,999 pesos Google Wifi in Mexico, technical features

Google Wifi

Size

106.12 x 68.75 mm

340 grams

Connectivity

Wi-Fi AC 1200 MU-MIMO, double band 2.4 y 5 GHz

Wi-Fi mesh 802.11

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

Up to 100 devices per router

coverage

Up to 110m2 per router

Up to 330m2 with 3 routers

safety

WPA3 encryption

port

Ethernet Gigabit x2

Barrel outlet

price

Google Wifi, 1 pack: 2,599 pesos

Google Wifi, 3 packs: 4,999 pesos

Better internet and wider coverage

Google Wifi arrives in Mexico with the simple yet great expectations of providing a better internet: more stable connections and wider coverage. To be precise, Google guarantees that each Google Wifi can cover up to 110 square meters of home, so a 3-point package can cover up to 330 square meters.

This is made possible thanks to the fact that Google Wifi has mesh networking capabilities. In other words, it is a network consisting of a main router that functions as a base station and access points that not only communicate with the base but also communicate with each other. Form a single connection. A Wi-Fi network that uses the same name and password to extend central signal coverage.

Google Wifi is configured and managed via the Google Home app, enabling actions such as creating networks for visitors and managing device connection times. For example, limit children’s use of the Internet and prioritize connections. Of the device.

Arriving in Mexico, Google Wifi is the second generation, a slight renewal of the original 2016 model.

In this way, Google Wifi arrives in Mexico and expands the market for routers with mesh networking capabilities. Among them are options such as Amazon’s eero and Huawei’s AX3.

