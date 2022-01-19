Portillo’s upgrade technology reduces friction between customers and employees





The technology initiative is at the forefront of the 2022 Portillos program, CEO Michael Osanloo said at a recent ICR conference.

Osanloo said Portillos will never be at the forefront of technology or fully digital, but brands are innovations that make operations more efficient and provide more value to customers. There is no problem in becoming a quick supporter of.

I’m going to [introduce new technology] Guests rate it and [Portillos] He said team members appreciate it.

New technical programs include the deployment of updated point-of-sale to replace existing obsolete systems, the introduction of digital menu boards, and improved Wi-Fi throughout the system.

Osanloo says the current point-of-sale system is too complex. He believes that not receiving orders quickly can be easily fixed on more modern platforms.

The CEO called it POS 2.0 and said the new system would dramatically improve the efficiency of team members while at the same time reducing friction and making guests and employees happier.

When it comes to digital menu boards, Osanloo has seen how Portillos can make this technology successful in some restaurants, especially new ones.

According to Osan Lu, it’s worth deploying this technology throughout the system as it can display videos and use the menu board as a quick marketing tool. The board also improved the interaction between customers and workers, which he emphasized is of utmost importance.

He added that they were expanding them nationwide.

Regarding Wi-Fi updates, Osanloo said a faster internet for eating customers would be a great bonus, but that’s not why Portillos wants to strengthen system-wide connectivity. Instead, it helps long lines of drive-through.

Employees who are busy with units and trying to get orders from customers on foot are having difficulty getting orders as they move away from the restaurant.

He said the line on our drive is so long that we need better Wi-Fi to meet the demand.

Undoubtedly, the greatest example of Portillo’s innovation is the only drive-through location in Joliet, Illinois. The new 3,750-square-foot design features three drive-through lanes and a pickup area for orders from the website or app. One of the three drive-through lanes will be dedicated to the customer who ordered earlier.

Even with the new non-contact design, Osanloo said that anyone who wants a traditional Portillos experience and is anxious to interact with humans can get it.

Take care of you in our dining room, he said. It was a hospitality first model, not a low cost first model.

In addition to technology, the CEO said Portillos will make a significant investment in human capital. As he sees, the chain workforce separates the brand from its competitors.

CFO Michelle Hook said in a third-quarter earnings announcement for the brand that average hourly wages rose nearly 20% quarterly. Still, the brand remained understaffed by 10%. The workforce in the third quarter was 26.8% of Portillos’ revenue, up from 24.3% last year. Wages have inflated costs, as well as training and discretionary bonuses.

Osanloo believes that Portillos pays the general manager no better than almost everyone else in the industry. This is by design. Attracting the talents you deserve for a company is important to express the values ​​of greatness, fun, family, and energy, and he is willing to pay extra money to do that.

He said we would pay for greatness.

He said caring for frontline employees is the key to Portillo’s success. “

He added that it leads to a great guest experience, which in turn leads to a great investor experience. Those people are important. They are the heart of Portillo.

According to Osan Lu, investing in employees is also essential to a company’s growth strategy of reaching 600 units domestically, a general manager already familiar with the complexity of the chain, and the company’s values. The materialization will help you open new units according to the brand’s mission Great food and hospitality.

Portillo expects to increase the total number of units by about 10% each year, at a pace that does not put too much pressure on the company, the CEO said. Same-store sales are expected to grow low-single over the next few years. Total revenue growth is expected to be in the high single-digit to low double-digit range. The brand plans to open seven new units in 2022 and is currently on track to reach that goal.

He said Portillo has a wealth of opportunities. Our concept is easy to copy, so we weren’t foolishly rushing to expand it everywhere. It’s hard to copy our concept, so the means to fulfill all of our crazy growth aspirations is to develop human resources.

