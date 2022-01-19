Google’s advice for targeting multiple locations on one website





Google provides detailed advice for websites that need to target multiple locations, such as businesses with offices in different states.

This topic is described in the Google Search Central SEO Business Hours Hangouts recorded on January 14th.

An SEO expert named Gail (whose surname is not provided) told Google search advocate John Mueller about the idea that clients need to optimize their websites for several states in the United States. I will ask.

Their idea is to create a landing page for each state in which they are active and automatically send visitors from the home page to the appropriate landing page via dynamic geographic IP redirects.

What’s more, they also plan to add a noindex tag to each of the separate landing pages.

If you hear the alarm bell ringing, your instinct is correct. This is not a good strategy.

Mueller explains the impact of following this plan on SEO and various ways to do it better.

See his advice in the sections below.

First consideration: Google crawls from one place

The first thing to consider when targeting multiple cities or states on the same website is that Google crawls from only one location.

So, as Gail’s client suggests, dynamic geo IP redirection doesn’t help Googlebot find different landing pages.

Mueller says:

“I think there are a few things to keep in mind. On the one hand … we usually only crawl from one place. And perhaps on most systems it maps to California.

And that essentially means that the content we can see is California content, and depending on the type of content you have there, you won’t be able to access content from other states. That may be okay, but it may be.

So the first thing to remember is that when you search for a company, it looks purely in California or in San Francisco. I don’t know how the IP address is mapped there.

So I think it’s often disappointing, especially with geographic IP redirection and dynamic content exchange. “

Redirecting visitors based on their IP address may actually work, but it’s not optimal when it comes to crawls Googlebot.

Second consideration: don’t redirect to non-indexed pages

The second and more serious consideration of the plan proposed by Gail’s client is what happens when redirecting to a non-indexed page.

Mueller explains that this will remove the site’s home page from the search results.

“The other is that if you don’t index the landing pages of individual states, of course, the landing pages of states accessed by someone in California aren’t indexed either, so the home page is basically removed from the search results. So that’s pretty bad. “

Again, this plan may have worked for human visitors, but it will cause major problems as far as SEO is concerned.

Instead, Mueller recommends:

Mueller’s recommendations for targeting multiple locations

Mueller states that it’s better to use dynamic banners to provide visitors with links to related pages, rather than redirecting them to the page based on their current location.

“My general recommendation for this type of situation is to make it much easier for users to find the content, rather than automatically redirecting to a specific location.

In other words, it’s like a dynamic banner on the page when a user visits your home page, with a banner at the top that looks like this: ‘Oh, you seem to be in Texas. We have an office in Texas. Here is the information. Click this link for more information. “

The user can then go to these individual pages. And ideally, these individual pages can also be indexed. That way, if someone looks for your company and state name, you’ll be able to find that landing page, which is essentially ideal. “

Another way to deal with this situation is to dynamically exchange parts of the copy on the home page based on the location of the visitor, Mueller says.

Instead of multiple landing pages in different states, you can set your home page to display different text related to where your visitors are.

Mueller explains:

“The other approach you can take is to dynamically exchange some of the content on the home page. Therefore, instead of creating a state landing page individually, create a general home page and State-specific information can be dynamically swapped.

The important thing here is to make sure that the home page contains enough general content as a whole so that it doesn’t look like everything in California. Rather, this is a lot of information about your business and looks like this: You are in California Here you will find specific information about California, or the state you are in.

Therefore, these are usually the two directions recommended there. “

Mueller makes it clear that if Gail’s clients choose that route instead, there’s nothing wrong with creating a landing page for each state.

Creating a landing page for every city in every state is not a good idea, but it’s okay to have a landing page for each state where your business resides.

“When it comes to a few versions of individual state landing pages, you wouldn’t think that would be a problem. If you have landing pages for every city in every state, it’s a bit dissatisfied with our web spam algorithm. I start to feel.

But if you’re talking about a few states, or all states, 50 different versions of the home page have local addresses with additional local information such as phone numbers, business hours, and more. From our point of view, that’s generally fine. “

Listen to the full discussion in the video below:

Featured image: Screenshot of YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral in January 2022.

