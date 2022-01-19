Microsoft fixes a bug on Tuesday that broke Windows VPN, ReFS, and DC





Microsoft yesterday released an out-of-band (OOB) update to fix some Windows issues caused by last week’s monthly patching cycle on patch Tuesday.

The January 2022 update, shipped last week, includes security patches, fixes for Japanese text display issues on Windows 11 (KB5009566) and Windows 10 (KB5009543), and unexpected restarts of domain controllers and L2TP. It contained a secret payload for issues such as VPN connections using. I fail.

One of the major issues that IT managers encountered in a week was that Windows Server 2012 got stuck in a boot loop, in other versions the Windows VPN client broke, and some hard drives were in RAW format (and some hard drives). It was discovered that it is displayed as (unavailable). Many IT administrators were forced to roll back updates, leaving many servers vulnerable without last week’s security patch.

Due to this process, some IT admins are dissatisfied and share their dissatisfaction with Reddit. They ran the buggy patch first last week with an OOB update (an update that wasn’t the usual time for staff to manually download and distribute it), and some domain controllers were continuously rebooted. I found that I couldn’t access an external drive formatted as ReFS. (Restoring file system), and broken VPN connection.

Out-of-band updates have been released to address issues related to VPN connections, Windows server domain controller restarts, virtual machine boot failures, and ReFS-style removable media failures. https://t.co/mx9Le4ZXcV

Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) January 17, 2022

Verge talked to an IT administrator at the university and was also able to see that the external ReFS drive was incompatible without warning from Microsoft and needed to roll back last Tuesday’s update. Microsoft documentation states that ReFS should only be used on fixed drives, so this department (and other Reddit IT administrators) needs to migrate the data before performing the update again. had.

If Microsoft didn’t address the ReFS issue right away, it’s possible that they thought the drive was faulty and then tried to reformat it to NTFS and lose the data (ReFS ​​shared by Reddit in another post). It might be a good idea anyway because my account failed) regardless of this update).

This OOB update is available to IT administrators who have access to Microsoft’s update catalog and can be loaded into Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), but it does not appear in the WSUS catalog at this time, so the administrator manually You need to download and load it.

sysadmin subreddit An individual named syshum in the joke: For Microsoft, the question is why are you still using Domain Controllers? You only need to use Azure AD. That’s why many believe that uneven allocation of resource subscription cloud services like Azure contributes to a company’s revenue flow more than the on-premises, long-term supported Active Directory solution. ..

Thankfully, support for on-premises solutions isn’t over yet. Cliff Fisher, Microsoft Product Manager for Active Directory, has addressed an issue in patching older Server 2012 R2. This accidentally reboots too quickly to get the entire cumulative patch.

A brief thread on patching Windows Update on down-level platforms such as 2012R2.

There are two types of updates in the old service stack OS: monthly rollup (MR) and security only (SO).

Cliff Fisher (@brdpoker) January 18, 2022

Some of these fixes are now available on Windows 11 and Windows 10 as optional updates when you access Windows Update on your computer. At the time of writing, there are no fixes for Windows Server 2019 yet.

