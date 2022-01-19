After updating, Google Maps will disappear from Android Auto





Google Maps helps users move from point “A” to point “B” using the most environmentally friendly and fastest route. And when you reach “B”, the app will help you find where to eat, where to sleep, what to see, and more. In other words, many travelers rely on the app and use it almost every day to help them commute to work every day without encountering traffic jams, accidents, or speeding crackdowns.

According to some posts posted on Google’s support forums, Google Maps has risen and disappeared after the latest update for Android Auto 7.2. The app will continue to appear on the user’s mobile phone and will be accessible as long as the car is not connected to the phone. Other than Android Auto community specialists, Google hasn’t yet realized that this issue exists, and with that in mind, the search giant hasn’t issued a workaround yet.

After updating to Android Auto, Google Maps disappears

There is a solution, but users with this issue can switch to another navigation and mapping app like Waze. Also owned by Google, Waze uses crowdsourced data to enable users to provide the fastest and safest route to follow. Unlike Google Maps, Waze can go to gas stations and restaurants, but it’s focused on navigation. Or, if you need to use Google Maps, just run the app from your smartphone instead of using Android Auto.

After updating, Google Maps will no longer appear in Android Auto

A user posted on a Google forum said everything worked perfectly with the 2018 Audi Q7 and Samsung S21 Ultra before the latest Android Auto update. After installing the update, Android Auto no longer appears as an app on the home screen of my smartphone and can no longer be reinstalled. Q7 The display no longer contains maps. After calling the Google Maps app with his voice, he is told, “This application is not available on your device.”

You can navigate using Google Maps on the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but the map will no longer appear in your car and you will not be able to hear turn-by-turn directions from your car’s speakers. After talking to Samsung, he says the problem was said to be with Android Auto, not his Galaxy S phone.

Google is aware of this issue and wants more information

In his post, he tried uninstalling and reinstalling the update, restarting the phone, and re-setting up Android Auto in the car, all of which didn’t help. Subsequent posts were sent by someone with a similar story using the Galaxy S20 Ultra running Android 12. This person also lost Google Maps on Android Auto.

The Android Auto team community specialist mentioned above replied, “Thank you for reporting this issue. We have emailed you to collect more information. Please provide us with the details you need.” Therefore, at this point, you should assume that Google is not completely familiar with this issue.

If you are affected by this bug, you will need to use Google Maps on your mobile phone or switch to Waze on Android Auto. In any case, you will have to wait for Google to make the necessary repairs through the OTA software update.

Speaking of updates, Android Auto 7.2 (which even David Copperfield couldn’t do), which eliminated Google Maps, was released earlier this year without a changelist (which is actually common in these updates). is).

Have you noticed that Google Maps disappeared from the Android Auto screen after installing the 7.2 update? If so, which of our suggestions are you using? Did you just decide to run Google Maps on your mobile phone, or did you continue to use Android Auto and switch to Waze? Please let us know by writing a comment in the box below.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.phonearena.com/news/google-maps-disappears-from-android-auto_id137893 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos