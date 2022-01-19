Sir Martin Sorrell has set up a new investment fund to drive innovation in Martech and Adtech





Sir Martin Sorrells S4Capital Enterprise will launch US $ 150 million to invest in early-stage tech companies with a view to the marketing and advertising industry.

S4 Capital has partnered with the Stanhope Capital Group to launch a new venture capital fund called S4S Ventures. The five key areas of innovation are Martech, Adtech, Data Technology, Creative Technology, and New Digital Media and Content.

Among these, the emphasis is on companies looking to provide solutions for accelerating programmatic advertising across connected TVs, games and digital audio ecosystems. Data warehousing and analysis tools for identity resolution. Content development and workflow management. Metaverse monetization tool. New digital media that promotes Gen Z engagement.

The new fund aims to raise up to US $ 150 million from investors, with a major global focus on the United States, Europe and the Middle East, he said.

S4S will be led by Sanja Partalo, former Global Head of Strategic Development and Partnerships at WPP, a former agency group at Solrrells. General partners Daniel Pinto and Sorrel will also join the investment committee.

According to Sorrel, the purpose of S4S is to be a very enthusiastic and creative equity owner. The fund offers more than capital that provides differentiated value to investees through the benefits provided by the S4 network and expertise in geographic, client, and human resources inputs.

We are in a strong position to help portfolio companies validate ideas, launch products, accelerate growth with clients and partners, and design strategic partnerships, investments, and exits.

In the statement, the two companies mentioned investment and public offerings in the advertising and marketing technology industry as digitalization accelerated further. Global digital advertising spending in 2021 totaled US $ 491.7 billion, up 29.1% year-on-year, according to eMarketer.

In the same year, the Martech, Adtech, and Creative Automation sectors also grew, with 18 companies completing their listings in the United States. Luma also reported in its second quarter 2021 report that Martech’s M & A activity increased by 214% year-on-year. This is backed by deals such as Salesforce’s $ 27.7 billion acquisition of Slack, Twilios’ $ 3.2 billion purchase of ZipWhip, and Intuits’ $ 12 billion purchase of MailChimp. Adobe Frame.io transactions and more.

Read more Lyre’s details are learning about audiences and remarketing from its festive digital advertising play

Also, over the past year, a number of significant investment injections have been announced, including a $ 1.2 billion investment in Sitecore, a $ 230 million in Yotpo, and a $ 320 million in Klaviyo.

We are entering Web 3.0, the next stage of digital evolution. Partalo commented that this is an incredibly fertile environment for start-ups focused on transforming the marketing and advertising sector through new technologies. Tighter privacy and regulatory environment for tech giants, the rise of Generation Z, democratization of AI infrastructure, regulations such as the dawn of the Metaverse, demographics, and technology catalysts, this segment of the venture market is a big tailwind. It means that you are benefiting. It provides an exciting opportunity for investors.

Founded by Sorrell in 2018 with the support of the Stanhope Capital Group, S4Capital focuses on digital advertising and marketing services. It soon merged with the production company MediaMonks and was listed on the London Stock Exchange later that year. In A / NZ, MediaMonks merged with BizTech in June 2019 and has since merged globally with ConversionWorks, Firewood, IMA, White Balance, Mighty Hive and more.

Don’t miss the wealth of insights and content provided by CMO A / NZ and sign up for our weekly CMO Digest Newsletter and Information Services here.

Read more 19 Digital Marketing Forecasts for 2022

You can also follow the CMO on Twitter: @CMO Australia, join the CMO conversation on LinkedIn: CMO ANZ, and follow regular updates from the LinkedIn company page on CMO Australia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmo.com.au/article/694538/sir-martin-sorrell-sets-up-new-investment-fund-drive-martech-adtech-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos