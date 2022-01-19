Technician in Austin: How this city can help you in your career as a technician





Austin, Texas stands out not only as the capital of Texas, but also as a politically and ethnically diverse hub for arts, culture and innovation. Thanks in part to the highly competitive high-tech employment market, the city continues to grow rapidly.

Technical positions in Austin include work in companies and start-ups related to cybersecurity, space technology, and digital media technology. These well-compensated and dynamic work will help you build and afford a vibrant nightlife, good food, and a life in a city with a unique community!

What you can expect from tech jobs in Austin, in what industries you can find them, how salaries and benefits are measured, and what other benefits these jobs can offer. Please read the guide.

Austin at a glance

How big is Austin?

978,908 people live here.

How old is Austin?

19% of the population is in their twenties and the median age is 33.9 years.

Is Austin a growing community?

Signs indicate yes: Austin’s Metropolitan Statistical Area added 67,197 new residents between July and 20 years 2019.

How much do people earn?

The average annual salary for 2019 was $ 55,190.

How does your living expenses compare to other parts of the United States?

Living expenses in Austin are 3% lower than the national average.

Employment of technicians in Austin

Tech jobs in Austin are booming, with the city extending to the Mini-Silicon Valley and southwestern Texas. According to CompTIA’s analysis, Austin’s technology industry currently employs 172,961 workers, most of whom work as software engineers and programmers. Business Insider reports that the top employers of Austin’s technical professionals include Dell, which employs approximately 13,000 people in Austin. Amazon employs 5,600 people. Oracle employs approximately 5,000 people.

In addition, many up-and-coming innovations such as the dating app Bumble, the video chat app Zoom, and Logic Monitor’s infrastructure monitoring software are headquartered in Austin. Austin’s STEM work culture also includes community organizations such as the Austin Tech Alliance, which provide opportunities for citizen involvement and networking. Joining Austin’s software and IT community keeps you at the forefront of exciting work opportunities.

Austin technical salary

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that workers in Austin’s technology industry are about the same as or slightly less than the national average for tech jobs. This reflects Austin’s lower cost of living than other larger cities.

Computer and Information Research Scientists

$ 124,800

$ 130,890

Computer system analyst

$ 87,480

$ 99,020

Computer network architect

$ 116,300

$ 119,230

Software developers, QA analysts, and testers

$ 106,080

$ 114,270

Computer programmer

$ 91,960

$ 95,640

Computer User Support Specialist

$ 52,690

$ 57,000

Build an engineering career in Austin

If you want to improve your technology career in Austin, consider applying to a large company that dominates the Austin technology work scene, such as Amazon or Dell. Search for interesting startups and network with like-minded tech professionals.

BLS reports that as of November 2021, the unemployment rate in the Austin Round Rock region was 3.2%. This is optimistic compared to the national unemployment rate of 4.2% over the same period, indicating that Austin is a thriving employment market.

Remote work

Many technical and information technology jobs, such as working as a software engineer or web developer, can be done through telecommuting. This offers a variety of economic benefits. For example, remote commuting can give you more room to earn a bachelor’s degree in software engineering, information technology, or computer science required for both of these jobs.

As COVID-19 makes telecommuting more popular, many workers are taking advantage of ways to reduce their monthly spending. In average COL areas such as Austin (3% less than the national average) or low COL areas such as St. Louis (6% less than the national average), this is a quick and easy way to save money. In high COL areas such as San Francisco (80% higher than the national average), it can be a heavenly blessing.

Conclusion

Creativity and personal motivation are key to getting the most out of a great tech scene like Austin. Check out the more popular tech hubs. However, keep in mind that finding a good job can be a problem in creating it. By interacting with the Austin tech community, you’ll find like-minded people with your own great startup ideas!

