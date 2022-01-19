Google is working on a new digital well-being widget for the home screen





Google is updating the home screen widgets for some apps such as YouTube Music and Google Photos. And now, 9to5Google is reporting on a new widget for Digital Wellbeing, which is reported to be coming soon. The upcoming new Digital Wellbeing home screen widget 9to5Google decompiles the latest version of the app uploaded to the Play Store and searches for lines of code that suggest possible features of the work. The new Digital Wellbeing home screen widgets are: One such discovery.

Digital Wellbeing version 1.0.416751293.beta exposes a new Your screen time widget. It shows the time spent on the mobile phone on the home screen. Not live yet at this time.

This new widget first shows the screen time and then the top three apps for the day you used it. The widget also displays a proportionally sized circle that adjusts its appearance based on Android 12’s dynamic color theme. It’s compact in size 2×2 (2×1 for views without apps) and can be expanded to suit your needs. In larger formats, the most commonly used applications are displayed at the bottom of the Digital Wellbeing widget.

At this time, it’s unclear when the new widget will be rolled out globally, but it will be available on all Android smartphones rather than the Pixel-specific feature of Android 12. The new widgets are very useful as needed. Limit screen time or monitor more closely.

