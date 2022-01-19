Introducing new technology to Heritage in Motion 2021 winners: Casa Batll ​​10D Experience





In the fall of 2021, Europeana was proud to be a member of the International Jury of the prestigious Annual Heritage Inn Motion Awards hosted by Europa Nostra and the Europeana Museum Academy. In this theme, we will talk to the 2021 winners to find out how the Cultural Heritage Division is using new digital technologies in exciting projects.

Today, Casa Batll’s World Heritage Site, Amilcar Vargas, presents the Best Achievement Award and the winner of the Games and Interactive Experiences category, Casa Batll ​​10D Experience.

Please tell us a little about the award-winning projects.

After seeing how happy visitors are to discover Casa Batllo (a UNESCO World Heritage Site designed by Antonio Go in Barcelona) with the help of smartphones that have expanded their content using augmented reality. , Started in 2015. So we discovered that by using innovation and technology in the service of culture, we can design the most compelling cultural experiences in the world.

The 10D experience opens a 2,000 square meter Casa Batllo you’ve never seen before. Gaud Dme shares the origin of inspiration for the genius Gaud with over 1,000 screens and 21 audio channels. And Gaud Cube is the world’s first 6-sided LED cube, featuring the work of digital artist Refik Anadol.

After a lot of hard work, Casa Batll’s 10D experience was nominated for the Heritage in Motion Award for an outstanding combination of analog and digital technologies. The work included repairing assets over a three-year period and updating and upgrading the visitor experience. Using state-of-the-art technology and careful curatorship, we sought to enhance Casa Batllo’s discovery and easily and smoothly integrate contemporary and historical components.

What has been possible with the use of digital media / technology in this project?

The technical interventions developed for the Casa Batllo experience utilize the best of traditional restoration techniques, along with content curation focused on providing a journey to Gordo’s mind. Through this experience, we can share with our visitors the art and nature that inspired great architects.

Casa Batllo’s new staging aims to preserve the cultural heritage and update its story through new technology with the same innovative and destructive spirit that characterizes Antonigaud. It is the most ambitious initiative in Casa Batllo’s history, with the aim of becoming an important landmark of the city of Barcelona, ​​transcending regional and national territories. The technology has been carefully selected and integrated into a comprehensive customer experience that touches all human senses using emotional storytelling. Technology has become a great ally for Casa Batllo. It does not replace the values ​​of traditional heritage, but enhances them.

