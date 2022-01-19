ACC Freshman of the Week with Shalabura Tab Women’s Tennis Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Institute of Technology Women’s Tennis Freshman Kate Sharabra was selected for the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week, as announced by the League Office on Tuesday. Sharabura posted a 4-1 overall record at Carolina Kickoff to open the spring slate.

Atlanta, Georgia continued its impressive freshman campaign over the weekend, reaching 2-0 for singles and 2-1 for doubles. Sharabra kicked off the tournament on Friday, defeating Kendal Couch, South Carolina 6-3, 6-4 and Saturday, 6-1 and 6-1 against Wakeforest Madi Lynch to conclude the singles. competition.

In the double spray, Sharabra teamed up with teammate Carol Lee to 2-1 on the weekend. The pair lost their opening match with South Carolina on Friday, but rebounded in the fall with a 6-3 victory over Auburns Ariana Arsenor and Serin Ovunk, who were 22nd before the season.

The pair closed the tournament on Saturday with an overwhelming victory over the country’s second-largest doubles teams, Wakeforest Anna Blighlin and Brook Killing Swirs. The tandem was tied at 3, and Sharabra and Lee won 6-3 in the next three games.

No. 12 Georgia Institute of Technology returned to action on Saturday, welcoming Georgia Southern to the Ken Buyers Tennis Complex.First serve is scheduled for 11am

