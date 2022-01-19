Microsoft’s historic $ 96 billion deal comes with a lot of games





We bind all teams and all leaders to this commitment. We were looking forward to expanding the culture of active inclusion to a good team across Activision Blizzard.

It also included a graphic of Microsoft’s game leadership team, as if displaying a receipt. The majority are female, with the synonym of hope.

Aside from major workplace issues, the output of the game Activision Blizzards has also faced challenges in recent years, with players complaining about the growing focus on microtransactions and gambling. Meanwhile, publisher titles plummeted in both numbers and critical receptions. There are only three new games released in 2021, and some of Blizzards’ ongoing games are currently the lowest number of players in a few years.

Microsoft has avoided engaging in predatory game design like loot boxes and real money economy, but the question of how to rehabilitate some of the Activision Blizzard series on the downtrend remains. I have. How do you get players into an existing game while taking full advantage of the company’s own studios and classic properties?

Microsoft’s answer to this is definitely the Game Pass. Through a subscription system, more than 25 million players can make decades-old games readily available, increasing the popularity of long-term series and lowering barriers to entry into new games. Players can jump in and out of things like World of Warcraft, for example, without worrying about additional charges. Distribution of Game Pass on consoles, PCs, and mobiles (via streaming) also offers opportunities for expansion.

Finally, there is the question of whether this acquisition constitutes an unjustified monopoly. Given that there are only three or four Activision Blizzards-sized publishers, and that some similar acquisitions could leave only Sony, Microsoft, and Tencent, the deal was made by regulators around the world. It will surely be scrutinized.

And beyond regulatory factors, the question is whether players will resent Microsoft for locking out Activision games on their platforms. Again, we can’t say much of our future plans beyond the fact that the company plans to offer as many Activision Blizzard games as possible on the Game Pass. So will future Activision Blizzard games skip the PlayStation and Nintendo Switch?

You can get some guidance in answering this question from Microsoft’s recently acquired Zenimax. That’s $ 7.5 billion, the biggest previous game acquisition, but an order of magnitude smaller than Activision.

In that case, Microsoft had to feel sorry for whether games like Bethesda (Skyrim, Fallout, Doom) would be supported by rival systems until the deal was closed. At that point, we loaded over 20 Zenimax titles into the Game Pass. Some of them are on the PlayStation, but they’re much more attractive on the Xbox due to their lower subscription prices. We also confirmed that Arkane’s major 2022 games Redfall and Bethesda Game Studios Starfield only work on Xbox and PC.

Still, studio games, including Microsoft’s previously acquired Minecraft, are still available everywhere, and the company claims to support the series on systems that already have a large fan base.

If Microsoft doesn’t plan to leverage it for as much value as possible, Microsoft is unlikely to pay nearly $ 100 billion to the business, and the logical conclusion is that most future Activision Blizzard games. Is found only on Xbox, PC, etc. The device will eventually support cloud-based game passes. But for Jaguar notes like the Call of Duty, which is very popular on the PlayStation, Microsoft could also receive $ 120 each from enthusiastic Sony fans while offering the game as part of its subscription service. ..

And, needless to say, if Spencer and Microsoft are right, whether the Xbox or PlayStation is under the TV will become more and more important over the years. Both have the potential to be content apps accessible on mobile phones and smart TVs, similar to today’s video and music streaming services.

