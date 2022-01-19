Google Play gets another big update with 10 changes





At the end of last year, Google started posting change logs for Google Play system updates for Android devices (mobile phones, watches, TVs, tablets). Introducing change logs for these updates is a bit of a big deal, as we didn’t know what was included in the first few years of these updates. They were a mystery, but it’s not great to know that they affect almost every device running Android.

The world first noticed these change logs a week ago with the January update. This update lists 10 changes you may see on your Android device, from critical fixes to system administration to improvements to the Google Play store. Today, Google has further updated its January update page to add another 10 items that will be displayed through the Google Play service and the Google Play store.

These new updates will be available as Google Play Services v22.02.03 and Google Play Store v28.8. This new round of updates began rolling out on January 14th.

So what’s new? Well, Google says it’s improving the support experience and adding manual credentials to Google Password Manager. There are new detection flows that describe the new features of major system updates, new ways to sign in to Android TV on Android smartphones, some wallet area improvements, and some developer service items.

account management

[Auto, Phone, Tablet, TV, Wear OS] Improve your Google Account support experience on Android by providing users with more relevant content based on entry points.

Security and privacy

[Phone] Adding a password allows you to manually add your app or site credentials to Google Password Manager.

support

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] New user detection flow on supported Android devices. Describes the new features of major operating system updates.

utility

[Phone] With the Android TV update, users will have access to a new way to sign in to their TV using their Android phone.

[Phone] A new version of the Contact UI update will allow users to opt in to consent.

wallet

[Phone] Users can search for the agency they are looking for without having to manually scroll.

[Auto, Tablet, TV, Wear OS, Phone] Some eligible cardholder users use SMS validation by default.

[Phone, Wear OS] Improved wallet landing experience.

Developer services

New developer features for Google and third-party app developers. The app supports advertising, analytics, diagnostics, machine learning, and AI-related developer services. Sign-in with Google user interface improvements.

Again, these new updates started coming out a few days ago.

To check for updates to the Google Play Store, go to the store, tap your profile (upper right), then[設定]>[バージョン情報]Tap and[Playストアの更新]Tap.

