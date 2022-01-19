5B Solar Installation Robot Financing – pv Magazine International





Sydney-based 5B is an A $ 33.4 million ($ 24 million) innovation program that includes a $ 14 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to accelerate the delivery of low-cost solar power. It was started. Most of the investment will be split into advanced manufacturing pilot lines, but about one-third of the available funds will be used to provide GPS-guided solar deployment robots.

January 19, 2022 Breakmatic

pv magazine from australia

Sydney-based modular solar pioneer 5B has announced an A $ 33.4 million ($ 24 million) innovation program to accelerate the delivery of “ultra-low cost solar.” The program is supported by a grant of A $ 14 million from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA).

Financing will take place less than a year after 5B completes the A $ 12 million funding round. This includes investment support from former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Simon Homes Court, director of the Smart Energy Council.

In December, 5B acquired an Adelaide manufacturing plant ahead of the global gigawatt-scale promotion of rapidly deployable modular prefabricated Maverick solar arrays. In a statement, 5B stated that its Maverick solution is already cost-competitive in Australia and many other markets. The program will leverage a high degree of automation to dramatically improve the scalability and cost of the 5B solution, allowing end users to benefit from 0.30 cents of clean solar energy per watt installed by 2030. It states that it is designed to be capable.

The ambition states that 35% cost savings by 2023 and 70% cost savings by 2030 are needed, both of which are on track to achieve 5B.

The company recently launched a 50kW (DC) Maverick optimized for the 550W module class, which has already been installed in 52 projects in Australia, the United States, Latin America and India with a total capacity of 32MW. Maverick Arrays are available in remote areas and mining operations, including the 12MW system provided by Enerven for SAWater and the 4.3MW project provided to Nomadic Energy Australia, an independent power provider for Western Australian miners Northern Star Resources. Proven to be popular. The 5Bs Maverick system is also recommended for large 17GW to 20GW Sun Cables solar farms being developed in the Northern Territory for the purpose of exporting solar power to Singapore via submarine transmission cables.

5B plans to spend approximately two-thirds of its A $ 33.4 million investment in the design and construction of the Advanced Manufacturing Pilot Line (AMPL). In the last third, 5B states that it will use a robot to install a solar array using GPS-guided deployment (GGD) technology. That’s right, a GPS-guided solar-installed robot.

5B argues that artificial intelligence-enabled solar installations will be the next frontier of solar technology, enabling faster, cheaper, safer and more efficient solar farm construction.

The program will facilitate a gradual change in automation capabilities and enable local production in Australia, said Nicole Kuepper-Russell, Chief Operating Officer of 5B. We thank ARENA for supporting such investments that are essential to building Australia’s reputation as a clean energy superpower and providing the opportunity to export cutting-edge clean technology to the world.

Of course, the Australian Government’s Low Emissions Technology Statement (LETS) means that it is expanding its ultra-low cost solar power target at 15 / MWh (about one-third of today’s costs). 5B.

Darren Miller, CEO of ARENA, said funding 5B could definitely reduce the cost of solar power. While solar and wind are today recognized as the lowest cost forms of electricity in Australia, they will optimize the transition to renewable energy in Australia and enable emerging industries such as renewable hydrogen and low emission metals. To do this, we need to cut costs even further, “says Miller. 5B is Australia’s success story at the forefront of solar innovation. Launched in 2013, they are now becoming a leader in locally manufactured ultra-low cost solar products, rebuilding the solar industry and reaching A $ 0.30 per watt installed on a utility scale by 2030. You can achieve important goals.

The news arrives just a week after ARENA announces A $ 40 million in R & D funding for a grab that spans two solar streams.

This content is copyrighted and cannot be reused. If you would like to work with us and reuse some of our content, please contact us at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pv-magazine.com/2022/01/19/funding-boost-for-5bs-solar-installation-robots/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos