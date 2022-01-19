



Johannesburg, South Africa Google Cloud is a partner of British Airways brand operator Comair, a low-cost carrier for Kurla in sub-Saharan Africa.

According to this month’s Google Cloud, this collaboration will accelerate the airline group’s digital transformation plans in line with its mission to provide customers with a seamless travel experience and help the travel industry regain momentum.

Comair completed its infrastructure optimization plan when it migrated its six labor-intensive on-premises data centers to Google Cloud.

The migration of traditional IT infrastructure allows airlines to run key workloads, including important financial data, secure customer records, airplane navigation information, and more.

Google Cloud has helped increase airline efficiency during busy seasons and peak travel times as it needs to be expanded to meet consumer travel demands.

Comair is in a better position to build a data infrastructure with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) using Google Cloud tools. In particular, Comair can analyze customer data more deeply, create personalized products and services, open more opportunities and enhance the customer experience.

Google Cloud supports Comair by modernizing legacy applications such as the kulula.com booking application and upgrading features with great tools such as Firebase and Flutter to provide scalability. Comair customers are now using the kulula application as their main channel for interacting with airlines, following upgrades that allow for more seamless booking and flight payments.

Comairs’ digital transformation journey began before the pandemic and was accelerated by it, but airlines started ahead of digitalization before the global blockade could be seen with the move to the cloud. Niral Patel, director of Google Cloud Africa, said.

Also, by accelerating the adoption of the cloud, Comair can reduce the processing power of the system and make it more sustainable.

Avsharn Bachoo, Comair’s Chief Information Officer, said: The faster your digital conversion, the faster you will be able to respond to uncertain times. As a result, the digital maturity measures we have taken have helped facilitate post-blockade recovery.

