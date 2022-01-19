Microsoft will move to more games with the purchase of Activision





This week, Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision-Blizzard, a game developer and publisher known for games such as World of Warcraft and Overwatch, for about $ 69 billion worth of full cash transactions.

Both companies are major players in the game market. Microsoft manufactures the Xbox. This means that while Activision Blizzard continues to face allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination, large-scale transactions can attract antitrust regulatory oversight.

Marketplace Kimberly Adams spoke with Seattle bureau chief and Bloomberg News technology reporter Dinabus to understand Microsoft’s strategy. Below is an edited transcript of our conversation.

Dina Bass: The deal, with regulatory approvals, will push Microsoft into the position of the world’s third-largest global gaming company after Microsoft’s leading video game console rivals Tencent and Sony. .. This is one of the very important reasons. The other is a mobile game. Activision Blizzard owns King and Candy Crush is one of the most popular mobile games to date. Microsoft, on the other hand, has been in games for about 30 years, but it’s rarely present in mobile games. And when he spoke to Phil Spencer, who led Microsoft’s Xbox division and was promoted to CEO of Microsoft Gaming, he said, “Everyone knows that today, the number one gaming device on the planet is the mobile phone. I will. “

Dinabus (courtesy base)

Kimberly Adams: Microsoft owns an Xbox, will this acquisition change whether Sony PlayStation users can start playing Blizzard games?

Bass: Not yet decided. I heard from one source that Microsoft wants to continue content with games for Sony PlayStation, but of course, it plans to consider Xbox-specific content to give the platform an edge in this type of transaction. is. But if you can take the past as a precedent, Microsoft has already acquired the well-known video game company Bethesda and its parent company ZeniMax Media. They are publishers of games such as The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout. This is because Bethesda had previously traded with Sony, and Microsoft states that Sony will continue to support some Bethesda games. However, they are now also launching an Xbox-only Bethesda game. The challenge for Microsoft is that they are paying a lot of money for this transaction. For example, if you don’t keep a very popular game like Call of Duty on Sony PlayStation, a significant portion of Activision’s revenue will come from the Sony PlayStation game, which will automatically reduce a significant portion of the value of your transaction. Will be done. So, that’s the balance they have to hit: how they privilege the Xbox and by having these exclusive games Xbox people who may not have been Xbox gamers before. But at the same time sell Sony and keep making a lot of money PlayStation games?

Adams: How much do you think antitrust regulators will scrutinize this potential deal, especially given that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard sit in these unique spaces in the gaming industry?

Bass: You see, every transaction of this size has an important look. What does this mean for competition? Will it be detrimental to anyone? Will it be at a disadvantage to the player? Another interesting regulatory battle is the iOS App Store issue. Microsoft is very vocally dissatisfied with Apple, and to some extent Google, because games sold on the App Store are taxed. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella also said one of the motivations for the deal was to make the gaming empire big enough to allow gamers to bypass Apple and come directly there. rice field.

Adams: Activision Blizzard has a lot to talk about sexual harassment and hostile work environments. What does this deal mean for the potential reforms that are taking place there?

Bass: It should be remembered that the deal will not close until 2023. As a result, Microsoft can’t be very influential, can’t run Activision, and can’t do anything up to that point. “After the closing, we recognize that we must do important work to continue to build a culture where everyone can do their best,” Nadella told investors. .. Therefore, they know that this is a challenge, even though they are encouraged by what Activision is already doing. They know it’s a problem. There is one issue, as some of these claims are directly related to Activision CEO Bobby Kotick, but what about Kotick? Microsoft said in a press release today that he will continue to be CEO. However, Microsoft has revealed that it means that it will continue to serve as Activision CEO until the deal is signed, after which it is expected to resign. And these issues are clearly very likely to be the cause of the targeting of Activision, and given that Kotick will continue, it will be more difficult, so everything in progress is potentially It was the one that put them into practice. The company continues to grow the way it wants.

Related Links: More Insights from Kimberly Adams

Bass has sacrificed considerable sleep to cover this story. This is her work.

My colleague Amanda Peacher also took up the story and delved a little deeper into what this move meant for Microsoft.

To get a closer look at what’s happening with the widespread allegations of sexual harassment and discrimination at Activision Blizzard, the game news site Kotaku has a collection of stories to stay up to date.

Finally, at an interesting time, on Tuesday, the same day the Microsoft-Activision Blizzard news was reported, two major federal antitrust enforcement agencies began the process of rewriting regulatory guidelines for a major merger. The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice are seeking public comments on how to “modernize” the rules on mergers. Especially in areas where existing regulations can “underestimate or ignore” the type of competition that is not price-bound, as CNBC emphasizes. It’s like privacy, innovation, the ability to play games across platforms, and more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketplace.org/shows/marketplace-tech/microsoft-moves-further-into-gaming-with-activision-blizzard-purchase The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos